Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RICHFIELD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONCRETE SIDEWALK, CURB AND GUTTER, AND DRAINAGE STRUCTURE REPAIR IN THE CITY OF RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA CITY BID NO. 17-02

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Clerk in the City of Richfield, Hennepin County, Minnesota until 9:30 a.m. on the 9th day of February, 2016, and will be publicly opened and read by the City Clerk in the Heredia conference room of the Richfield Municipal Building on the above date, said bids to be for furnishing of all labor and materials for the construction and installation, complete in place of the following local improvement under Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429:

Removal and replacement of sidewalk, concrete curb and gutter, repair of drainage structures and all appurtenant work as specified herein in accordance with specifications on file in the office of the City Engineer, 1901 66th Street East, Richfield, Minnesota, 55423.

Approximate quantities are:

12,000 LF of Concrete Curb and Gutter

2,000 SF of 4 Concrete Sidewalk

6,000 SF of 6 Concrete Sidewalk/Pavement

400 SF of Truncated Dome ADA Ped Ramp

500 Each Adjust Frame and Ring Casting

300 Each Casting Assembly

25 LF of Reconstruct Drainage Structure

Bids arriving after the designated time will be returned unopened.

All bids shall be made on the proposal forms of the City and shall be accompanied by a cashiers check, bid bond or certified check, payable to the City of Richfield for five percent of the amount of bid to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event that the bid is accepted and the bidder shall fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bond.

Each bid and all papers bound and attached thereto, together with the bid guarantee, shall be placed in an envelope and securely sealed therein. The envelope shall be so marked as to indicate the name of the bidder and the project name and shall be addressed to the City Clerk, City of Richfield, 6700 Portland Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota, 55423. It may be mailed, delivered by messenger or submitted in person.

Proposal forms, specifications, plans and other contract documents are available for review at the Department of Public Works, 1901 – 66th Street E. Complete digital Proposal Forms, Plans, and Specifications for use by Contractors submitting a bid are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for a nonrefundable fee of $10.00 by inputting Quest project #4803686 on the websites Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Addendums will be posted on QuestCDN.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. The City Council of Richfield reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities.

By order of the City Council

Elizabeth VanHoose, City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 26, 2017

645207