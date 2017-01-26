13 file for vacant Bloomington City Council seat

The Bloomington City Council’s District 2 vacancy has attracted 13 applicants.

The applicants are Tracy Albinson, Rod Axtell, Lori Barry, Andrea Childress, Susan “Hofmeister” Woodruff, John Moravec, Shawn Nelson, Alex Phasy, Lenny Klevan Schmitz, Christopher Seymore, Eldon Spencer, Mark Stoltz and Joel Swanson.

District 2 serves eight southwest precincts of Bloomington. A map of the district is available online at tr.im/precincts.

The council will conduct interviews after reviewing applications, with an appointment expected by Feb. 23. The appointee will fill the seat until November, when the regular municipal election will determine who fills the seat for the remainder of the term. The position pays $12,396 annually.