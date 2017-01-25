Stars’ Boehne reaches 1,000 career points

Sam Boehne has played many roles during his time with the Holy Angels boys basketball team. Sam Boehne is presented with a game ball and flowers during halftime of Holy Angels’ game against Richfield Jan. 14, to commemorate scoring his career 1,000th point (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Boehne, in his time with the Stars, has been a leading scorer and rebounder, he has been the go-to option, he has been the top big man off the bench and he has been asked to help orchestrate the Holy Angels offense over the years.

This year, however, he has been asked to fill a new role. With the graduation of many of the teams’ top players following last season, Boehne is one of the few experienced players on the roster, which has made him a mentor to the other young players this season.

“I feel kind of old, to be honest,” Boehne said. “It has been weird playing for four years and seeing people leave and then suddenly get the realization that I am leaving after this year.

“It is one of those things where I am in a leadership role and I am getting used to that. It’s more of a joyful experience to watch kids like I was get better.”

Boehne was also focused on getting in better shape this season, as he knew he would have to move outside the paint to score this year.

“A lot of it was slimming down, leaning up and doing a lot in the weight room,” Boehne said. “A lot of it is basketball skill, but I wanted to get in the best shape I could and I think that has helped a lot.

‘I knew I couldn’t just play down low, I would have to score in different places. The team needed me to play down low last year, but this year the team needs me to do a bit of everything.”

While Holy Angels is in the midst of rebuilding the program under new head coach B.J. Etzold, Boehne has been focused on getting the most from the Stars. Despite the 2-12 record to begin 2016-17, Boehne believes the program is headed in the right direction.

“It is a blessing in disguise,” Boehne said. “The nice part about not returning a lot of people is that you can change the program.

“You can change how you do things and I feel coach Etzold has done a good job of doing that and he has simplified the game. He is not only building for this year, but for years down the road.”

One of the highlights of Holy Angels’ season came Jan. 9, when Boehne scored his 1,000th career point against St. Agnes. Boehne got off to a slow start in the contest, but he began to convert on a few of his signature hook shots, as well as make some shots from the perimeter, including a three-pointer.

“I don’t think it has really sunk in yet,” Boehne said. “It’s all those hours playing as a little kid and you dream about playing high school ball.

“Travelling to Vegas and Chicago during the fall and summer and playing for Bloomington Jefferson all the way up through eighth-grade and knowing I have reached a milestone in my high school career hasn’t sunk in yet. It’s really cool and I have seen other players do it, so I know it is a special thing.”

Boehne’s parents, sister, aunt, uncle and grandparents were all in attendance to watch him score his 1,000th point.

“It was pretty special,” Boehne said. “It was a great experience and surely one I will look back on in 10 to 15 years and remember fondly.”

While hitting the milestone was special, Boehne said he was more proud of his team for winning its second game of the season during that contest.

“You always want highs being real highs, and for me, scoring 1,000 points wouldn’t have mattered if we had lost,” Boehne said. “Winning is all that matters in the end.

“I think today was a step in the right direction. We played the last minutes like we need to play during other stretches.”

Entering the game, Etzold knew Boehne had a good shot of scoring point 1,000 against St. Agnes, as it didn’t have the height to compete with the 6-foot-5 inch Boehne.

“We knew coming in that he had a size advantage and the guys bought into getting him the ball,” Etzold said. “When he does get it he’s not just going up every time, because he is looking for his teammates to make a play.

“He is doing a good job of that this year, as he is leading our team in assists. He’s not always going to score, but if he doesn’t have that double-team he is going to put the ball in the hoop or if he sees that ball he is going to grab the rebound.”

Boehne’s 1,000th point was also a special moment for Etzold, as he coached Boehne during his first year with the Holy Angels program at Our Lady of Grace.

“That eighth-grade class from Our Lady of Grace was pretty special and Sam was a part of that,” Etzold said. “Even as an eighth-grader, I could see it in his eyes how much he loved the game and he continues to love the game.”

Now that breaking the 1,000 point barrier is out of the way, what’s next for Boehne and the Stars?

“A state championship?” Boehne said. “I think it’s just more of once everyone gets comfortable and we are flowing.

“It’s all about confidence. We will control what we can control and see what happens. I’m not going to judge this year based on a state tournament win, but it is a goal every team should have.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.