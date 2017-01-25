Skiers take the crown at Buck Hill Invite

Bloomington alpine finds success on two slopes

Many alpine ski teams from the state headed north over Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend for the annual Giant’s Ridge Invite which serves as a precursor for the state meet, held next month on the same hill.

Morgan Gasser was the only varsity girl to compete for the cooperative Jefferson/Kennedy squad and came through with a fourth place finish on the morning race but had a tough afternoon session.

The boys were the opposite with great afternoon runs after struggling in the morning led by Kyle Schneider’s second place finish in the afternoon session followed by Matt Gasser in eighth place, Hunter Berg was 26th, Andrew Harmon was 36th, Matthew Schneider was 38th and Ian Cobb was 39th overall. The team placed third in the afternoon race after closing out the morning session 11th.

Schneider was third after the morning session followed by Cobb in 34th place, Harmon in 55th and Berg 61st.

On Friday, the teams headed out to Burnsville for the Buck Hill Invite. The boys captured the team title out of 20 teams with its top three skiers finishing among the 16 best times led by Schneider with the sixth fastest time. Gasser was 13th followed by Alex Schneider in 16th place. Berg was 27th, Nathan Heeter was 41st and Matt Schneider was 56th.

Bloomington headed out to Afton Alps for a conference race Monday and is back at Buck Hill Thursday for another conference race starting at 4:15 p.m.

