Richfield Police reports, Jan. 11-17

For Jan. 11-17, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 11 – A driver, having been was stopped for an equipment violation at West 76th Street and Emerson Avenue around 8 p.m., was found to be driving without a license and in possession of drug paraphernalia. He also gave police a false name.

Police responded to a report of second degree criminal sexual conduct on the 6400 block of Wentworth Avenue around 9:45 p.m.

Jan. 12 – Police arrested a man for failing to register as a sex offender after they responded to a report of an unwanted guest on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 1 p.m.

A witness on the 6700 block of Russell Avenue reported around 8:15 p.m. that she heard what sounded like a gunshot and observed an individual that appeared to be potentially holding a handgun. Police stopped a related vehicle and detained the parties from the vehicle.

Jan. 13 – Police responded to a report of an order-for-protection violation on the 7000 block of Portland Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 14 – No incidents listed.

Jan. 15 – A male who was in custody around 2 p.m. for shoplifting from Menards was determined to be responsible for $2,500 in losses from the store over the past three months.

Police responded to a report of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7700 block of Upton Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 16 – A man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 6600 block of Fifth Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Two males were arrested at Menards around 7:45 p.m. for possessing counterfeit checks.

Jan. 17 – Police located a stolen vehicle at the Hub shopping center around 6:30 p.m. Two parties were arrested.