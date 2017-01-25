Raffle benefits Blessed Trinity Catholic School

Anyone planning to make a donation to Blessed Trinity Catholic School any time soon might as well buy some raffle tickets.

Along with 81 other schools, the Richfield school is participating in a raffle that offers $40,000 in prizes, including a 2017 Jeep Compass, vacation packages and gadgets. All of the revenue from the $5 raffle tickets go to Blessed Trinity, which will put the money toward tuition assistance, improved technology, special learning opportunities and more.

“If you want to support your Catholic school, this is the same as marching into the office and writing a check,” said Harald Borrmann, president of raffle sponsor Catholic United Financial.

Blessed Trinity Catholic School hopes to raise $12,000 through the raffle, but another goal is fun for the ticket sellers.

Blessed Trinity Principal Patrick O’Keefe will be victimized by duct tape Friday, Feb. 3, the day of the school’s family lunch event and talent show. Students who sell two raffle tickets will earn a piece of duct tape to help tape O’Keefe to a wall as part of the Stick Together Challenge.

Aside from the raffle itself, Blessed Trinity is rewarding top sellers in its own ways. For every ticket a family sells and turns in, they will be entered into a drawing for $2,000 off next year’s tuition. For all tickets sold and turned in by Feb. 4, they will earn two chances at the discount.

Overall, students have through Sunday, Feb. 26 to sell tickets.

The top-selling student at each school will receive a Kindle Fire HD 8, while each top-selling classroom gets a pizza party.

Additionally, if Blessed Trinity is one of the top three performing schools in the raffle based on number of tickets sold, the school will receive a $3,000 grant from Catholic United.

The drawing will take place March 9 at the home office of Catholic United Financial in St. Paul.

Raffle updates can be found at facebook.com/catholicschoolsraffle.