MOA lemonade stand proprietors honored

An Edina family was honored nationally for more than a decade of fundraising at Mall of America on behalf of children with cancer.

Mary Hollway and her daughter Molly were honored Jan. 14 as volunteers of the year by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. The foundation raises money for childhood cancer research, and it hosts its annual Lemon Ball to kick off its new year and commemorate the birthday of the foundation’s namesake.

The Hollways have raised more than $150,000 for the foundation since hosting their first lemonade stand inside Mall of America in 2005. For the Hollways, the motivation is personal, in more ways than one.

Molly Hollway was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer commonly found in children, when she was 13 months old. Neuroblastoma treatments are intense, and Molly’s treatments were no exception. She underwent surgeries, radiation, stem cell harvesting and chemotherapy during her treatment. She was given a 30 percent chance of survival.

Neurological problems are often a result of the intense treatments for children who survive neuroblastoma, according to Mary Hollway.

“It compromises their lifestyle,” she said. “It’s a shame we can’t cure the cancer without harming the kid.”

Molly, now 24 and a college graduate, was cured through treatment and has been symptom free for more than two decades. When the Hollways began looking at the possible long-term effects of Molly’s treatments, they didn’t have Internet resources to turn to. They attended a conference in Chicago to learn more, and as a result, connected with other families experiencing similar challenges, Mary explained.

It was at the conference that the Hollways met the Robinson family, another Minnesota family whose 4-year-old son Carl was being treated for cancer. The families reconnected a few months later in Minnesota, at an event for children with cancer at Mall of America. At that point, Carl was near the end of his life, Mary recalled.

His mother Kelly wanted to host a lemonade stand in his honor, at Mall of America, and asked the Hollways to help.

The lemonade stand is a fundraising and awareness effort that begin with cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott in 2000. At 4 years old, she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Alex died in 2004, but her idea launched the foundation that today has raised more than $140 million for cancer research and services to families.

With a team of volunteers helping to organize the Mall of America lemonade stand, the annual June fundraiser will mark its 13th year this summer. While the lemonade sales drive thousands of dollars in donations each year, the Hollways took their fundraising a step further, and for the past six years have been hosting the Minnesota Lemonade Weekend. The weekend includes a fundraising run on Saturday at Rosland Park in Edina and the lemonade stand on Sunday, according to Mary.

Many volunteers, including students from Edina High School, have helped make the run a success. Molly founded the Lemon Girls while attending school in Edina as a way to get students involved in the Lemon Weekend effort, and each year current and former students pitch in.

“We’re teaching a lot of kids the importance of philanthropy,” her mother said. Last year’s Lemonade Weekend raised more than $24,000.

Today, the Lemonade Weekend is an annual event that the Hollways coordinate, but they didn’t realize they were starting an annual tradition when they agreed to help run a lemonade stand in honor of Carl back in 2005. Carl is one of several Minnesota children the stand is run in honor of today, and the response is beyond anything the Hollways imagined.

“It’s amazing to see how much people really care,” Mary said.

The Hollways learned that they would be honored during the 11th annual Lemon Ball when they received a phone call in December. “We were humbled to be picked,” Mary said. “We were very honored.”

“Rallying schools, college students, neighbors, the media and everyone they come in contact with, the Hollway family is living proof that when we all work together, amazing things can happen,” the foundation noted in its announcement of their award.

Information about the Hollway’s annual Lemonade Weekend events is available online at tr.im/lemonade.