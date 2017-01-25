MOA bringing new theaters to fourth floor

The coming attraction that will replace the 14-screen movie theater at Mall of America in Bloomington is a fancier version of a movie theater.

The mall announced last week that CMX, the sixth-largest cinema chain in the world, will operate a new theater in the fourth-floor location of its predecessor. The 14 screens will feature oversized reclining chairs with swivel tables. The theater will also offer gourmet dining options, wine and handcrafted cocktails.

An app will allow customers to order movie tickets and food in advance.

The new theater is scheduled to open this fall.