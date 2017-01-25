Improvements planned at 16 Bloomington parks

Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Division is hosting open houses to review preliminary improvement plans at 16 city parks.

At the open houses, Parks and Recreation Division staff and the project’s design consultant will review the concept plan for each park’s proposed improvement and solicit public comments on the plans. The open houses will be held at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, there will be two one-hour sessions in the council chambers of Civic Plaza. The 6:30 p.m. session will focus upon Brye Park, Bush Lake Beach, Columbus Playlot and Dred Scott Playfield. The 7:45 p.m. session will focus upon Rhodes Playlot, Running Park, Sunrise Park and Vanderbie Park.

One-hour sessions scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7, will be held in the main lobby of Civic Plaza. The 6:30 p.m. session will focus upon Valley View Elementary, Valley View Playfield, Westwood Park and Wright’s Lake Park. The 7:45 p.m. session will focus upon Effa Playlot, Gene C. Kelly Park, McAndrews Playlot and Northcrest Playground.

An additional open house for the Wright’s Lake Park improvement project will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington.

Information about the projects is available online at tr.im/2017park.

Info: 952-563-8899 (Scott)