Eagles nordic teams tested by Lake Conference’s best

Eden Prairie nordic continued its season Jan. 17 at Elm Creek Park Reserve for the Lake Conference Sprint Relays.

The girls placed second with three skiers in the top eight spots for 148 points, 12 points behind champion Hopkins on the 4 kilometer course.

The boys garnered fourth place with two skiers among the top eight spots scoring 128 points, 10 points back of third-place Minnetonka. Eden Prairie senior Matt Fire competes in the Lake Conference Sprint Relays at Elm Creek Park Reserve Jan. 17 with the girls finishing second place while the boys were fourth out of five teams. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Both Eden Prairie teams placed second in the Lake Conference 5k Classic race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington on Jan. 10.

Junior David De Jong paced the boys with a third place finish in 16:52.11 and senior Evan Swift was fifth to give the Eagles two finishers among the top nine positions.

Eden Prairie junior Lucas Schnirring climbs a hill during a recent Lake Conference race. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior teammates Will Claridge and Derek DeKam placed 10th and 11th overall, separated by two seconds.

Three Eden Prairie girls guided the team led by Taylor Paulsen with a sixth place finish in 19:46.11 followed by Brook Bratrud’s eighth place finish in 19:49.91 and Megan Manning in ninth place in 20:09.20.

Eden Prairie girls started the season strong by winning the Lake Conference 5 kilometer skate race on Dec. 16, seven points ahead of Wayzata. Bratrud was runner-up to Wayzata’s Mara McCollor in a time of 16:10.61 while EP teammates Paulsen and Kylie Arvidson were fourth (16:14.61) and fifth (16:14.67), respectively. Manning was eighth overall in 16:32.89 and Cassie Gross was 11th in 16:37.36.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.