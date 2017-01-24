Building blocks

Kennedy continues through learning pains on the home floor

Family is the reminder Bloomington Kennedy boys basketball head coach Raheem Simmons ends each huddle either during a game, practice or in the locker room to serve as a reminder that they are more than a basketball team.

The Eagles are 6-8 under Simmons, the program’s new coach, who is helping renovate the program by helping the team build trust to ultimately lead to more success on the floor and in the classroom. Kennedy junior Isaiah Stone keeps the ball away from a Chanhassen player during Friday’s 85-59 loss. Stone had a season-high 21 points in a 61-58 win over Norwood Young America Jan. 14. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson).

On Friday, Kennedy couldn’t contain Chanhassen’s offense in an 85-59 Metro West Conference loss. The Storm led 38-25 at the half, scoring a lot in transition by pushing the pace up the court to catch the Eagles out of position.

Junior forward Kystian Toliver fouled out of the game with Kennedy down 74-44 with 6:18 left and was one rebound shy of a double-double scoring 19 points, nine rebounds and one assist. Kennedy senior Joshua Bryant muscles his way through the lane against Chanhassen. He had 14 points against Benilde on Jan. 17. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Senior guard Markel Aune led the way with 21 points including 5-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc and made both free throws. He also distributed the ball well with six assists and defensively generated more than his share of steals. Aune and Joshua Bryant each had five steals and Kennedy had 15 steals as a team.

“A lot of it comes back to trust,” Simmons said about continuing to build the program up. “We’ve got to get the guys to fall in love with the process and build up that character and cohesion as a team.

“It has a lot to do with chemistry and we have a lot of inexperienced on the varsity team and the other teams have teammates that have played together for multiple seasons.”

Kennedy junior Krystian Toliver goes up for two points inside during the second half of Friday’s loss to Chanhassen. He’s become the Eagles vocal leader and averages nearly 13 points and 11 rebounds per game. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Toliver continues to emerge as a go-to contributor on both ends of the floor, averaging nearly 13 points per game and pulling down 11 rebounds per game, through 10 games of the season.

“He’s more vocal now and he’s done of the best jobs of rebounding in the metro,” Simmons said. “The game is so much easier for us with him in the halfcourt-sets. He’s our energy leader.”

Kennedy welcomed Benilde-St. Margaret’s to Bloomington on Tuesday in a Metro West Conference clash but came up short 62-48.

Bryant led the Eagles with a 14 points on 5-of-11 field goals and defensively had three steals and blocked two shots.

Toliver was held to three points but grabbed 12 rebounds and also had five steals. Aune had seven points with six assists and two steals.

Kennedy walked off its home floor with a 61-58 win over Norwood Young America Jan. 14 for its second win of 2017.

Isaiah Stone led the Eagles with 21 points but Toliver had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Aune had 14 points with six assists and three steals. Bryant also added 12 points but grabbed six boards, two steals and blocked a shot.

Kennedy traveled to Richfield Tuesday before a three-game homestand staring Jan. 26 with St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale Copper Jan. 31 and Bloomington Jefferson Feb. 7.

