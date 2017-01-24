Bloomington Public Schools to hold kindergarten registration

Bloomington elementary schools will host kindergarten registration for families of incoming students for the 2017-18 school year.
Parents and students are invited to attend information nights to tour schools, meet school staff and learn more about the kindergarten experience.
The registration dates and times are:
- Hillcrest Community School, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Indian Mounds Elementary School, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
- Normandale Hills Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Oak Grove Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Olson Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
- Poplar Bridge Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Ridgeview Elementary School, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
- Valley View Elementary School, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
- Washburn Elementary School, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Westwood Elementary School, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26
To locate your neighborhood school, visit bloomingtonschools.org/school-locator. For more information on kindergarten registration, contact the school (bloomingtonschools.org/schools).