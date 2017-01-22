Crystal woman golfs, plays pickle ball and watches her diet

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer Jill Pettit, of Crystal, has watched her diet carefully for the last 23 years. (Submitted photo)

Jill Pettit says she doesn’t exercise.

But the Crystal resident plays pickle ball four times a week during the winter months. “I’ve been in two 18-hole golf leagues forever,” she said. “I walk. I don’t ride a cart.”

And she’s been doing somatics, a yoga-like workout, for four years.

Her life was changed 23 years ago, Pettit said, when at the age of 56 she was introduced to Juice Plus. The capsules, which she now markets through a distributorship, are not supplements, she said, but contain 17 fruits and vegetables and two grains.

“I would not miss a day of them,” she said, adding that all her cravings changed once she began the Juice Plus regimen. “I didn’t like avocados before, and now I make avocado chocolate pudding. I’ve changed a lot.”

“I feel younger today than I did 30, 40 or 50 years ago,” Pettit said.

She wasn’t always the careful eater that she is now. “I was a chocoholic and Pepsi person,” she said. “I used to eat glazed doughnuts. I’d have a candy bar and pop between the nine holes while I was playing golf.”

Pettit believes that what you eat as a child affects you when you’re 60, 70 or 80. “I can’t stand to see what people feed their kids,” she said.

Pettit hasn’t had sugar in the house for 15 years, and consumes no meat or dairy foods. “I do eat eggs, occasionally I do turkey, and I will eat dark chocolate, but it’s got to be a certain one,” she said. “I watch my labels. I make spaghetti with brown rice.”

She was the caregiver for her mother for 15 years, prior to her death at the age of 95. “She started Juice Plus before I did,” Pettit said. “She wasn’t on any drugs.”

Each morning, Pettit begins the day with two glasses of water and Juice Plus capsules. Then she drinks a smoothie containing 15 items, including “a whole bunch of kale,” plus a variety of other ingredients, such as brewer’s yeast, ginger, cinnamon, green tea leaves, banana, pineapple, dark cherries and blueberries. Jill Pettit plays pickle ball four times a week during the winter months. (Submitted photo)

Lunch might be a tuna salad with grapeseed dressing. A typical dinner is brown rice with quinoa seeds, lettuce salad and raw sauerkraut.

“I eat a lot of salads and tons of raisins, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and broccoli,” Pettit said. “I made my own grapeseed-based dressing, with honey and mustard and lime or lemon. I eat a lot of sweet potatoes, sliced and baked, and squash, spinach, arugula and tomatoes. I’ve never swallowed coffee in my life, and I will never eat peas. I quit drinking milk when I was 15; I hated it.”

She doesn’t eat at restaurants very often. “I don’t like to,” Pettit said.

She does make an exception for Papa Murphy’s pizza, she said. It’s got to be thin crust pizza with pineapple instead of onions, and black olives instead of cheese.

Needless to say, she passes up the cookies during the holidays.

“I haven’t seen a doctor in 16 years,” Pettit said. “I haven’t had any prescriptions since I was in my 20s, and only one or two in my lifetime. I don’t take aspirin or ibuprofen. I’m pain-free. I never sit down during the day. I go, go, go, go. I still mow the lawn and do my own shoveling.”

While she was a stay-at-home mom to her son and daughter, Pettit said she coached girls softball, flag football and softball through the Crystal Park and Recreation Department for 15 years.

Once her children were grown, she worked for a while as a part-time school bus driver for disabled children. She now has two granddaughters.

A native of north Minneapolis, Pettit said, “I’ve never lived more than 20 miles from where I was born.” She’s lived in her Crystal home for 49 years.

While she was growing up, her family added a family room and bathroom to their house, she said. “I shingled, did sheet rock and ceramic tile,” Pettit said. “I learned it from my father. There were eight of us, and we kept adding on to the house. I mixed cement with him.”

She used to change the oil in her car and change the tires, though Pettit said her husband “made me close the garage door when I did it.”

“I’d say I’m very, very healthy,” she said. “My goal is to live to be 120 in good health.”

