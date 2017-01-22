City of Edina to sponsor blood drive

The Edina Police Department will host a blood drive Feb. 1.

All those who live or work in Edina are encouraged to donate blood anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St.

“We’ve seen first-hand in Edina the need for blood during traumatic injury when officer Mike Blood was wounded during a bank robbery,” said Police Sgt. Kevin Rofidal. “The community came out to support and donate, which is still one of the largest blood drives in the history of Memorial Blood Center.”

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with a signed parental consent form, weigh at least 110 pounds, free of antibiotics for at least 24 hours unless taken daily for a skin condition, and symptom-free for at least three days following a cold or flu.

For more information about the blood drive or to sign up to donate, contact Terri Wilson at 952-826-0406 or [email protected] or visit mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 0111.