Nominations open for Bloomington health award

Nominations are open for the 2017 Bloomington Health and Wellness Award.

The award recognizes a Bloomington resident or a Bloomington-based organization or business that has made a difference in the health and wellness of Bloomington residents. To nominate a person or group for the award, complete a form on the city’s website at blm.mn/healthaward. Forms are also available by calling Bloomington Public Health at 952-563-8904. The nomination deadline is Feb. 10.

The Advisory Board of Health will select one nominee to receive the award and recognition at a Bloomington City Council meeting in April.

Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People received the previous Health and Wellness Award in 2015 for its commitment to providing high quality, nutritious food to residents in need. In its new facility, VEAP designated space and funds for a commercial and teaching kitchen.

A new program, Nutrition Education and Teaching, became the heart of a new comprehensive nutrition program. VEAP also improved the produce donation system with local farmers markets and community gardens and was one of the first food pantries in the state to develop a healthy foods policy.