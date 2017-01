The Lupus Foundation of Minnesota will host a presentation in Bloomington on nutritional strategies to address Lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

The presentation by Paul Ratté is 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Northwestern Health Sciences University, 2501 W. 84th St.

Ratté will discuss the underlying causes of inflammation and discuss strategies to decrease inflammation, pain and fatigue, including nutrition, diet and lifestyle changes.

Registration: 952-746-5151, ext. 105