Edina teacher named Middle Level Educator of the Year

The Minnesota Middle School Association named Janet Jans, music teacher at South View Middle School, the Middle Level Educator of the Year Award at its last conference.

“I am such a strong believer in the middle school child,” Jans said. “The curiosity, the exploration and the energy that they bring – I simply use music to capture that and grow that energy.”

Jans has taught music at South View for nearly 30 years. She currently teaches vocal music, but over the years has taught classroom music, choir and band.

“It was just a total surprise,” Jans said. “My music colleagues had nominated me, and they are such fine educators and musicians and people. So, I’m honored for them to think of me in that way.”

Jans said she was pleased that the association chose an educator from the arts.

“It doesn’t usually happen, so it showed that the association validated the importance of arts education,” Jans said.

Not only did the association signal its support for music education, but Jans thinks the district and the Edina community is also very supportive – especially important during a time when other school districts nationwide are cutting arts education.

“Edina values music education as a part of the education of the child,” Jans said. “There is such a history, such a tradition of music excellence in Edina.”

Her teaching philosophy is to teach to the whole child and incorporate aspects of different areas of learning into her music education.

“In our World of Music class, some kids walk out and say, ‘Wow, I thought I was in social studies, history, math,’” Jans said.

Jans has a bachelor’s degree in music from Luther College and a master’s degree from St. Thomas University.

Another aspect of her training and teaching is being certified in the Kodaly method, which is a branch of music literacy.

“You learn to read music by experiencing it,” Jans said, explaining that her choirs have been learning music in group practice without using a piano.

Award or not, Jans feels fulfilled with where she is and for now, nothing is going to change.

“I have taught middle school my entire career, and I really enjoy it,” Jans said. “I would just like to recognize my incredibly colleagues. They are a joy to work with – such a strong team. That is what has humbled me so much.”