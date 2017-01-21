Edina coach comes to the crossroads

There are times in every coach’s life when you come to the crossroads.

Coaches have so many things to balance in their lives – their sport, most often a teaching career and, certainly, their responsibilities to their families.

Edina High football coach Reed Boltmann recently made the tough decision to step down, and he recently talked about his decision.

“To do right by a football program, you have to invest your heart and soul,” Boltmann observed.

In the previous century, a coach could take some time off after the fall season, but that’s not the case now. Postseason duties include planning for the coming year, filling staff coaching vacancies and finding college opportunities for the seniors on your team.

Moreover, Boltmann is the type of coach who spends his free time in the fall watching youth football. He wants to keep an eye on the prospects who are coming up through the pipeline and make sure that they know he is watching.

“I have always tried to support the entire program,” said Boltmann. “That is something I put on myself. I am not very good at delegating.”

30-Year Coach

Boltmann’s coaching career has spanned almost 30 years. Obviously, you have to love it to have done it for so long. Reed Boltmann stepped down as Edina’s head football coach a month ago. He hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching in the future. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman

“I will be 52 this year, so I’m not too old to coach,” said Boltmann. “The main reason I resigned is that I don’t want to feel guilty about missing time with my sons.”

One of Boltmann’s sons, Brock, was an All-State quarterback in his senior season at Edina High last fall. He will be attending the University of North Dakota on a football scholarship.

Boltmann’s other son, Jake, a freshman at Edina High, also plays football, but his main sport is hockey. He has already committed to play for the University of Minnesota once he finishes up at Edina.

“I missed so much of Jake’s summer hockey last year because I was so heavily involved with football,” coach Boltmann noted. “My wife Trish went to all of those activities with him.”

As Brock settles in as a college player at North Dakota, Boltmann wants to be able to watch his games on Saturdays. That would be difficult with a head coach’s responsibilities to supervise at JV games, break down film and prepare for the upcoming game.

“I thought I might coach until Jake was done [playing football], but the time seemed right,” said Boltmann.

The Future

Boltmann didn’t rule out continuing to coach at Edina. But that all depends who the new coach will be.

“I wouldn’t mind being a defensive coordinator or a sophomore coach,” said Boltmann. “I know the district plans to hire the best available candidate [as head coach].”

While he ponders his coaching future, Boltmann will continue to teach and supervise the weight room at the high school.

“Whatever coaching I do in the future has to be a good fit,” said Boltmann. “Maybe college coaching will be part of my future.”

Boltmann has already been a college coach. Before coming to Edina, he was an assistant football coach at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. That is where he met Derrin Lamker, the Augsburg quarterback who became his offensive coordinator at Edina last fall.

Lamker could be one of the leading candidates for the Edina opening. Before joining the Hornet staff, he won the state Class 6A title as Osseo’s head coach in 2015.

A Look Back

As he looks back on 17 seasons in the Edina program and his 40-39 career record as head coach, Boltmann said, “It has been a good run. Since I announced I was stepping down, it has been nice to hear from so many people. I didn’t expect that. Once you’re in the Hornet family, you’re always part of the family. This has never been about me. It has been about teaching and coaching, and getting young men to do things the right way. And it’s about kids going on to do great things.”

Contact John Sherman at