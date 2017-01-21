Duo accused of theft, vandalism at MOA parking ramp

An 18-year-old West St. Paul man and a 16-year-old West St. Paul boy were arrested last week at Mall of America, accused of breaking into parked vehicles by using a BB gun to shoot out their windows.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the mall at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jan. 9 after a witness reported that the duo was breaking into a vehicle. The witness was sitting in a parked vehicle and watched the duo break into three vehicles, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The witness said that the duo shot out the window of a Dodge Challenger and removed items from inside the vehicle. They then drove their vehicle near two other cars in the parking ramp, shooting out the windows of those vehicles. After the witness watched the duo break into the third vehicle, police officers arrived. The duo was sitting inside a Ford Focus when the officers arrived, and they were arrested without incident, Clauson explained.

Inside their vehicle officers found a BB gun, binoculars, a hunting jacket, three backpacks, a cell phone and sneakers. Owners of the vandalized vehicles identified most of the items recovered from the duo as having been stolen from their vehicles. In addition to the three vehicles the duo is accused of vandalizing while the witness was watching, three other vehicle owners reported theft from their vehicle, according to Clauson.

The duo was arrested on suspicion of theft, first-degree criminal damage to property, tampering with a motor vehicle and possessing a BB gun in public.

1 check, 7 arrests

A 40-year-old Cottage Grove’s woman attempt to cash a check in Bloomington resulted in seven arrests connected to forgery and narcotics.

The suspect was arrested shortly after she attempted to cash a check at Super Cash, 7848 Portland Ave., during the afternoon of Dec. 27. The woman presented a check from an Alexandria, Minnesota, law firm for $1,498. During the verification process of the check, however, it was determined that the check was fraudulent. The law firm had no record of the suspect or a check issued to her, and the check the suspect presented was blue, which the law firm doesn’t issue, Clauson said.

The employee called the police department, and an officer arrived before the suspect had left Super Cash. She was arrested on suspicion of forgery. During a search following her arrest, she was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and booked for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, Clauson noted.

During questioning, the suspect said that she was given the check by a man who was staying at Park Plaza Hotel, 4460 W. 78th St. Circle. Investigators initiated a search warrant at the man’s hotel room, based upon the information provided by the suspect. It turned out that the man had three hotel rooms registered in his name, and a search of the first room found three men inside, as well as suspected narcotics and evidence of forgery, Clauson explained.

Arrested were a 48-year-old Lakeville man, who had been identified by the woman, a 29-year-old Rosemount woman and a 27-year-old Albany, Minnesota, man, Clauson said.

A 49-year-old Minneapolis man and a 31-year-old Apple Valley woman were arrested following a search of another room registered to the Lakeville man, and a 53-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested following his arrival at the first hotel room while the search warrant was being conducted, Clauson added.

Two vehicles associated with the Park Palace suspects were impounded, she noted.

Attempted robbery

Two men and two boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery following an incident outside a Bloomington apartment building.

An 18-year-old Bloomington man and a 17-year-old Bloomington boy said that three members of the foursome attempted to rob them outside of an apartment near the intersection of 12th Avenue and 80th Street. One of the victims said that three males approached him in an aggressive manor at approximately 11:30 p.m. Jan. 8. One of the perpetrators said that he had a handgun and displayed what looked to be a handgun in his waistband. The victim fled the area on foot, called 911 and gave a basic description of the perpetrators, according to Clauson.

The second victim also fled the scene and met with police officers at the nearby Walmart. He said that the perpetrators asked for money before he was punched in the face and kicked in the ribs, Clauson said.

Prior to the robbery report, the police department received a report of suspicious persons in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Officers arriving at the scene found an occupied vehicle, and three of the four occupants matched the description of the perpetrators of the subsequent robbery report. One of the robbery victims verified that the occupants of the vehicle were the same people who had attempted to rob him, Clauson explained.

Arrested were a 21-year-old St. Paul man, a 20-year-old St. Paul man, a 17-year-old West St. Paul boy and a 16-year-old West. St. Paul boy. They were booked on suspicion of second-degree robbery, and the 20-year-old man was also booked for fourth-degree criminal damage to property, as there was evidence he had sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the apartment building, Clauson noted.

Video game robbery

An 18-year-old South St. Paul man said he was attempting to sell two PlayStation video game systems when he was robbed.

The man said he was selling the video game systems through an online ad and arranged to meet a buyer in the parking lot of the Bloomington Walmart. He met with two males at approximately 5 p.m. Jan. 8. The males entered his vehicle and asked to see the game systems. One of the males said he didn’t have cash, but would go to an ATM. The other male proceeded to exit the vehicle with the one of the game systems, Clauson explained.

The victim had the other game system in his hands, but the second male wrestled it away from him, and the duo fled the scene on foot. The victim chased the men but was unable to catch them, Clauson said.

Stolen vehicle

A vehicle stolen in Ramsey County was recovered the same day in Bloomington, resulting in the arrest of three people.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. Jan. 8, a patrol officer was following a vehicle on 12th Avenue and ran a check of its license plate. The vehicle had turned before the officer received notification that it was a stolen vehicle, so the officer turned around to search for the vehicle and found that it had pulled into a town home development on the 8000 block of 14th Avenue, according to Clauson.

The vehicle was still occupied, and a 16-year-old Bloomington girl was driving it. An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was in the front passenger’s seat and a 22-year-old man with no Minnesota address was in the backseat. In checking the identification of the trio, the officer found that the girl had two Hennepin County warrants, Clauson said.

The trio was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, as they gave no indication as to how they obtained the vehicle. The girl said that the men had picked her up from Mall of America, where she worked, and that she took over the driving because the man who had been driving was not driving well, Clauson explained.

The vehicle’s owner reported it stolen at 3 p.m. that day. He had left it running in order to warm up, Clauson noted.