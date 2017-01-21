Bloomington Fire Department names firefighter of the year

A lifelong Bloomington resident who joined the Bloomington Fire Department in 2014 received the department’s 2016 Firefighter of the Year award.

Ryan Porietis received the award at the department’s annual banquet, held Jan. 7. He was chosen in recognition of his work with new recruits and his alertness and quick thinking while extinguishing an apartment fire last year, according to Jay Forster, assistant chief of the Bloomington Fire Department.

Porietis, 39, had considered joining the volunteer department for years, but found the time commitment difficult to accommodate as he was building his contracting business. As a 1996 Kennedy High School graduate living near Station No. 3 on the city’s east side, Porietis knew many firefighters in his neighborhood. After his second child was born, he determined the time was right, joining the fire department less than three years ago.

“Better late than never,” he said.

Porietis was part of a crew that responded to a fire at Village Park apartments on Feb. 14, 2016. He was at home when his pager sounded at approximately 7:30 p.m., followed by an advisory of heavy smoke in the apartment building. The apartment complex is next door to the fire station, and Porietis soon found himself at the scene. Along with Fire Chief Ulie seal and two captains, the crew determined there was a fire in a third-floor unit, Porietis recalled.

In order to put the fire out, Porietis and his crew had to pull approximately 450 feet of firehose through the building, winding through a stairwell in order to do it. It was a challenge simply to reach the top of the stairs.

“I was running out of gas,” he said.

With direction from the fire chief, Porietis made entry into the apartment where a small fire was burning. The fire was easy to contain, but the smoke was thick, and it was difficult to see inside the apartment, according to Porietis. Despite the noise inside the apartment, Porietis heard something that sounded like a faint moan. He cut the water from the hose for a moment and listened again. It was indeed a moan he was hearing. Capt. Kris Kaiser came up behind Porietis, and the two were able to locate and drag the man out of the apartment, Porietis explained.

“I never actually saw the victim,” he noted.

“Porietis played a vital role in saving this individual using great situational awareness,” according to Forster.

Captains from each of the six fire stations, as well as the fire chiefs, nominate firefighters for the annual award. The group then votes to decide the award’s recipient, which is announced for the first time at the annual banquet. The group considers the work of the firefighters during the past year, regardless of years of service to the department, Forster explained.

Porietis was surprised to hear his name announced at the banquet.

“I was incredibly surprised, and I had zero clue that I would even be considered for that,” he said.

The rescue that helped him earn the 2016 award is a result of the leadership of the department, according to Porietis. “We’re a very well run department with very good training opportunities,” he said.