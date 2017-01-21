Big second half lifts Richfield boys over Holy Angels

Late in the second half, the chant went up from the Richfield stands.

“Where’s Our Trophy? Where’s Our Trophy?” those fans sang in unison.

Soon after the Spartans finished off their 72-50 victory of city rival Holy Angels, the traveling trophy was presented to coach Omar McMillan and his players, and then the fans rushed the court.

The celebration was long and joyous, as the Spartans passed the trophy around and posed for photos.

Although the final margin was 22 points, it was a hard-earned victory for Richfield. The score at halftime was 38-33 in the Spartans’ favor, and Richfield had not solved the problem of containing 6-6 Holy Angels forward Sam Boehne, who had recently passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Whatever McMillan told the Spartans at halftime worked. In the second half, Richfield’s defensive intensity was higher, and the result was a 17-point second half for Holy Angels.

At the offensive end, Richfield had points from 10 different players, including 25 from 6-3 senior guard Antonio Maddox. Jakob Cunningham, a 6-4 senior forward, also came up big with 13 points. Devin Wade-Henderson, a 6-3 junior forward, added 10 points.

There wasn’t much flow to the game in either half. Both teams were already in the double bonus with six minutes remaining in the first half, and the parade to the foul line continued in the second half.

Boehne was nearly perfect from the line as he scored 19 points to lead the Stars. He was the only Holy Angels player in double figures, although senior tri-captains Ryan Mazurek and Daniel Voxland supported him with seven points apiece.

McMillan, whose Richfield squad improved to 5-5 overall with Saturday night’s win, said, “We had a tough loss to Minneapolis Washburn [77-75] last night, and it was good to see our guys focus and bounce back tonight. We have a good group of guys who are great to coach.

“Our team is blessed with talented players who can shoot and also put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. Early in the season, we have played some tough teams. Now we’re heading uphill.”

The traveling trophy in the Richfield-Holy Angels series is a nice prize to remind the Spartans of their potential going forward.

Devin Wade-Henderson (14) of the Richfield High boys basketball team scores two on this layup in the Spartans’ 72-50 victory Jan. 14 at Holy Angels. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)