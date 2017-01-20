TEDxEdina to be held on Jan. 21

Edina Community Education is the premiere sponsor for the 2017 TEDxEdina event held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Normandale Auditorium located in the Edina Community Center.

This year, 10 speakers will be giving “TED Talks” on topics ranging from collaboration in education to nanomaterials and safety to mental illness in families and youth. A full list of speakers, their bios, and topics, can be found at tedxedina.com.

TEDxEdina is in its second year of facilitating ideas worth spreading. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection on a local level.

According to the event planners, “All TEDxEdina speakers and organizers are volunteers passionate about the power of ideas to make our community and our world a better place.”

Tickets to TEDxEdina are available for $75 and can be purchased directly from the TEDxEdina website or through Edina Community Education at edinacommunityed.org.

Info: [email protected] or 952-848-3952