Strong races give Richfield swimmers confidence

Coming off a victory in its first dual meet of the season, the Richfield boys swim and dive team hoped to be able to have a good outing against Orono Jan. 5.

The Spartans had three weeks between dual meets, and head coach Marc Hamren kept his team focused during team practices.

“During those three weeks the Richfield Spartan swimmers have committed themselves to excellence in the training pool, eclipsing over 5,000 yards daily, six days per week,” Hamren said. “The increase in season-best performances at the Orono meet was the result of that hard work.” James Bowers competes in an event from a meet earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Keith Larson)

The Spartans swam to season-best finishes in 32 of the 54 races against Orono, but Richfield was unable to prevail as Orono walked away with the 96-76 dual meet victory.

Senior co-captain swam two of his season-best times in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events. Bowers swam the 200-yard freestyle in 1:50.88 and the 100-yard butterfly in 55.20 seconds.

“In the butterfly race, he pushed Orono’s best swimmer, Will Brenton,” Hamren said. “Though behind by a full body-length at the 50 yard mark, he nearly made up the difference on the last 50 yards, and finished only two-tenths of a second back.

“These two excellent races put Jack under the state cut in the 100 fly, and within one second of the state cut in the 200 freestyle.”

Richfield swam to a second-third place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, as sophomore James Bowers finished second with a time of 5:26.21, while sophomore David Boldt finished his race in 5:29.59.

James Bowers (second-place 200-yard individual medley, 2:17.63), and Griffyn Stainbrook (third-place 100-yard freestyle, 53.20) also produced top-three finishes for the Spartans.

Richfield divers finished in second and third-place, as Erik Larson won second-place with a score of 161.20, while Abednego Gorsche finished with a season-best score of 159.70.

Sophomore Tenzin Ugyen was named Richfield’s ‘Swimmer of the Meet’ by posting four season-best times against Orono.

The Spartans will compete next against Cooper at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Plymouth Middle School.

