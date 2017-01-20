Former Richfield principal leaves Winona job amid plagiarism allegations

Steven West

A former administrator in the Richfield School District has stepped down from his post as superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools amid allegations of plagiarism.

Stephen West, who was a principal in Richfield Schools from 2006 to 2011, admitted last September that in writing a district newsletter, he had copied a 125-word passage – regarding his district’s technology plan – from the work of a California educator, the Winona Post reported.

West said the words were meant as a placeholder for his own thoughts and that he

overlooked them during the revision process, according to the twice-weekly newspaper.

The Winona Post then reported in December that a professor at St. Mary’s University came forward with allegations that the majority of West’s doctoral dissertation was also plagiarized. According to West’s profile on LinkedIn, he received his doctorate from St. Mary’s in 2009, when he was principal of Richfield Middle School.

In a statement printed in the Post, St. Mary’s said West does not hold a doctoral degree from the school. The statement does not specify whether West ever obtained the degree or whether it was revoked.

The Winona School Board accepted West’s resignation Jan. 5, media in Winona reported. West was no longer accessible at the Winona district office when the Sun Current reached out for comment last week. He also did not return a request for comment made in a direct message on Twitter, where he actively posts.

Richfield Schools’ Head of Human Resources Craig Holje said he could only address questions regarding West’s employment history in Richfield. Beginning in 2006, West was principal at Richfield Middle School for four years, before becoming principal at Richfield High School for his final year in the district.

“As far as everything else that’s going on, I can’t comment on stuff like that, because it isn’t related to Richfield Schools,” Holje said.

As for whether there was any suspicion of plagiarism on the part of West from his tenure in Richfield, “there’s nothing that I would be able to comment on one way or another,” Holje added.

He did explain, however, that it would not have been a normal part of the district’s vetting process to verify West’s doctoral degree in 2009. The district only requests official transcripts when a position requires a certain level of education or if a degree would trigger a jump in pay, neither of which was the case for West and his studies at St. Mary’s.

“Our normal process wouldn’t have had us requesting that,” Holje said.

West became superintendent of Winona Schools in 2014 after interviewing for Richfield’s superintendent opening earlier that year. When he interviewed, he brought a resume that was bolstered by experience as executive director of educational services in the Eden Prairie School District, where he worked for three years after leaving Richfield High School.

“I was very relieved when he didn’t get the job,” said Sandy Belkengren, who as a Richfield School Board member sat on West’s interview panel, and worked for West as a substitute teacher at Richfield Middle School.

Belkengren said there was nothing “that we’re aware of” to indicate West committed plagiarism in Richfield.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.