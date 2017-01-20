Edina boys hockey team celebrates Moon shot

Senior records his first goal with the varsity

Junior captain Sam Walker scored a hat trick in Edina High’s 6-1 boys hockey win Jan. 14 at Blaine, but the goal everyone wanted to talk about afterward was the one scored by Hornet senior Ryan Moon. Edina High boys hockey coach Curt Giles watches the action from the bench. To his left is Brock Boltmann (4) and on the right is Ryan Moon (9), who scored the first goal of his varsity career in Edina’s 6-1 victory over the Blaine Bengals. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

After three years of unsung play on the third and fourth lines and a lot of ice time as a penalty-killer, Moon finally scored his first varsity goal.

“Ryan has put in years of hard work,” said Edina head coach Curt Giles. “He’s a wonderful kid, well-liked by his teammates, so everybody was happy for him. He has done a great job on the penalty kill this season.”

In addition to three goals from Walker and one from Moon, the Hornets had two goals from sophomore wing Mason Nevers. Lewis Crosby and defenseman Jake Boltmann each had two assists for the Hornets, and Nevers added an assist.

“Blaine is a team with 12 or 13 seniors, and we knew we had to move the puck quickly,” said Giles, who was especially impressed with the play of the line centered by Lewis Crosby, which has Nevers and Jett Jungels on the wings.

“Really, our whole team played well,” said Giles, who watched his Hornets improve to 11-3-1 overall. Goalie Garrett Mackay had another good game for Edina, stopping 25 of 26 Bengal shots on net.

The Hornets are getting goals from a lot of different players. Walker leads in goals with 13 and senior forward Bram Scheerer has a dozen. Crosby and Jungels follow closely with 11 goals apiece.

Next for the Hornets is a Lake Conference game against Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Eden Prairie Community Center. The rivals have played twice this season, with each winning once. Eden Prairie downed the Hornets 6-1 in the Edina Holiday Classic, but a week later Edina gained revenge with a 4-2 win in the Schwan Cup tourney at Ridder Arena.

“There isn’t anything the teams don’t know about each other,” said Giles. “Eden Prairie is really good, really skilled.”

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, the Hornets will be home at Braemar Arena for a game against the Hill-Murray Pioneers.

“As usual, Hill-Murray has played very well,” said Giles. “They’re always one of the better teams we play.”

