Start times split Edina school board

In a 4-3 split vote, the Edina School Board approved a new school start time plan that would shift two elementary school start times and have the middle schools begin at 7:45 a.m.

Parents, board members and school administration officials agreed that no plan was perfect, but once options were put on the table, disagreements abounded.

When the meeting began, parents voiced their opinions on what they wanted and didn’t want in a school time plan, with concerns ranging from elementary student’s safety standing at bus stops in the dark, to activity times for middle school students.

Members of the task force, including Superintendent Ric Dressen, presented three options – green, white and blue – some of which had been discussed at length during two December meetings.

“We also know there are other variables,” Dressen said. “We know we have space and energy now to get appropriate budget for early childhood and special education routes.

“It is a process, going through, talking to other school districts to zero in on, ‘How does this work?’ We do like the fact that the facilities will expand, which will give us more options for programming both before and after school.”

Much of the discussion came down to activity times for middle-schoolers starting too late if they were moved to the third tier of transportation, ending the school day after 4 p.m.

“We’ve gotta bend somewhere,” Boardmember Amir Gharbi said. “I know we are trying to prioritize learning .. but these students are going to be [at practice,] and we just have to acknowledge that they are going to be missing out on a lot of family time if that happens.”

“In the end, it comes down to a flip-flop,” Boardmember Sarah Patzloff said. “Who is at that 7:45 start time, and who is not? Is it going to be middle school or elementary? The first thing we have to decide is do we believe that elementary school kids are better at 7:45 or middle school kids? I was all in on [the idea that] teenagers need more sleep. But as I’m going through the process and seeing the options that we come to, I find it difficult to support middle school kids getting out at 4:05. It just doesn’t make sense with were activities are.”

After several failed votes, Boardmember David Goldstein was able to cobble together a majority toward a modified white proposal.

“Since my preferred method has no chance of success, the next best option is [Goldstein’s] motion to use modified white,” Board Chair Leny Wallen-Friedman said. “If we aren’t going to make any strides academically, we shouldn’t be spending any money. I can’t just sit here forever and say, ‘I don’t like what you are doing.’ I’m willing to shift toward modified white.”

Modified white, which is what it came to be known after hours of discussion, would move either Concord or Creek Valley elementary to the first tier of transportation alongside the middle schools; Our Lady of Grace, Normandale and Edina High School in tier two; and Cornelia, Countryside, Highlands Elementary in tier three.

Modified white is similar to the current three-tier transportation model and aligns with the administration’s recommendation to shorten the middle school to align with the high school, as well as adjusting all school times to ensure more realistic run times for bus transportation.

The original white plan had a $300,000 cost, including an additional $100,000 cost per year, and to some members didn’t give any educational benefit of starting middle schools later.

Boardmember Lisa O’Brien voiced concerns over buses being able to bring middle school students to different activities.

“I believe the answer was ‘no.’ [Activity buses are] not doable,” O’Brien said. “To me, it defeats the purpose. There is too much impact on the front and back end of middle school students who are just exploring ways to get more involved.”

One proposed idea to drop Our Lady of Grace could knock down a few buses, from 20 with the overlap of Normandale and Our Lady of Grace to just 13 for Normandale alone. But they would not only lose the money from Our Lady of Grace – it might be too late to opt them out of a 2017-18 school year busing contract.

“I don’t know why we would go back to putting one of our elementary schools in tier one,” Patzloff said.

“Because everything is a least perfect solution, and that is the least imperfect,” Wallen-Friedman said. “Everyone is going to have a school that doesn’t like it – we have to make a decision.”

Goldstein felt strongly that the middle schools should remain in the first tier, and he was the most vocal supporter of the modified white plan.

Eventually, Boardmember Regina Neville also moved to vote for the modified white option, although quickly noted it was imperfect.

“I’m dissatisfied … I have severe misgivings,” Neville said.

Because of the number of buses that are used for Creek Valley and Concord, they were the only two elementary schools that could be moved to tier one.

Due to traffic congestion, Dressen recommended that Creek Valley would be better than Concord in the tier one slot, but that would disrupt two elementary school’s schedules instead of one.

Eventually the modified white plan was approved, with yes votes from Boardmembers Wallen-Friedman, Gharbi, Goldstein and Neville.

Boardmembers Randy Meyer, O’Brien and Patzloff voted against.

“I think it is crazy to disrupt two schools,” Patzloff said.

