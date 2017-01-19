School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 273

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD EDINA, MINNESOTA

DECEMBER 22, 2016

7:33 AM Chair Wallen-Friedman called to order the special meeting of the School Board. Members present: Goldstein, Neville, OBrien, Patzloff, Wallen-Friedman. Staff present: Dressen, Hamilton. Guest: Chad Rettke, Kraus Anderson.

ACTION

A. Cornelia Building Project Contracts (Walked In)

The meeting adjourned at 7:52 AM. The minutes and resolutions are on file at the district office, 5701 Normandale Road, and are open to public inspection.

Mr. Leny Wallen-Friedman, Chair

Ms. Regina Neville, Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

January 19, 2017

642674