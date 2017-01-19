School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 273

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD EDINA, MINNESOTA DECEMBER 12, 2016

7:00 P.M. Chair Wallen-Friedman called to order the regular meeting of the School Board. Members present: Gharbi, Goldstein, Meyer, Neville, OBrien, Patzloff, Wallen-Friedman. Admin present: Dressen, Bauck, Brott, Buettner, Burke, Jackson, Manderfeld, Roper, Tennyson, Smasal. Member Neville moved and Member Patzloff seconded to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of November 14, 2016; the special meeting of November 21, 2016; and the work session of November 28, 2016. All members voted Aye.

RECOGNITIONS

A. Girls Cross Country Team

B. Senior Patrick Roos

HEARING FROM MEMBER OF THE AUDIENCE

CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED BY UNANIMOUS VOTE

A. Personnel Recommendations

B. Expenditures Payable December 7, 2016

C. Letter of Resignation

D. Metro South Consortium Agreement Renewal

E. Purchase of Chromebooks

F. Commendations Girls Cross Country Team; Senior Patrick Roos

G. Field Trips EHS to Spain; Girls Hockey to Grand Rapids

H. Gift Countryside PTO

REPORTS AND DISCUSSION

A. 2016 Payable 2017 Levy Truth in Taxation

B. Leadership Update Next Gen Construction, Next Gen EPS, Superintendent Search

C. School Start-End Times, 2017-18

D. Partnership with China School

E. Policy Review

1. 419 Tobacco-Free Environment

2. 539 Internships and Shadowing (NEW)

3. 606 Selection and Objection of Instructional Text, Materials

4. 703 Accounting

5. 906 Community Notification of Predatory Offenders

6. 907 Reward for Solving a Crime

ACTION ITEMS APPROVED BY UNANIMOUS VOTE

A. 2016 Payable 2017 Levy Certification

B. 2016-17 Final Budget

C. EHS Daily Schedule

D. ELL Recommendations

E. Worlds Best Workforce Report

F. WMEP Withdrawal

G. EPASS Agreement

H. Policy Review

1. 600 Series

611 Home Schooling

2. 700 Series

701 Establishment, Adoption and Modification of School District Budget

702 Fund Balances

704 Annual Audit

705 Development and Maintenance of Inventory of Fixed Assets

3. 800 Series

806 Emergency Management

INFORMATION

A. Enrollment as of November 30, 2016

B. Policy 711, Revised Appendix II

The meeting adjourned at 10:32 p.m. The minutes and resolutions are on file at the district office, 5701 Normandale Road, and are open to public inspection.

Mr. Leny Wallen-Friedman, Chair

Ms. Regina Neville, Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

January 19, 2017

642645