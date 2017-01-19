School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 271

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA DECEMBER 12, 2016

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, and there being a quorum present, the School Board of Independent School District 271, was called to order by Chair Maureen Bartolotta at 7:03 p.m. on December 12, 2016, in the Arlene Bush Board Room at the Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, Minnesota.

Members Present: Maureen Bartolotta, Chair; Dawn Steigauf, Vice Chair; Nelly Korman, Clerk; Jim Sorum, Treasurer; Tom Bennett, Dick Bergstrom and Ric Oliva. Student Representatives: Allie Andersen and Ethan Skophammer.

Administration Present: Les Fujitake, Eric Melbye, Rod Zivkovich, Mary Burroughs, Rick Kaufman, and Tamra Sieve.

Attorney Present: David Holman. RECOGNITIONAngela Bryant regarding continued concerns for student safety and issues needing to be addressed by the District. She indicated that students are not willing to share incidents.

CONSENT ACTIONS APPROVED–Minutes of the November 28, 2016, School Board meeting. Personnel Items. Field Trip. Grants totaling $148,000 from Hennepin South Services Collaborative to fund three school district programs during the 2017 calendar year and a $10,000 grant from the Bloomington Community Foundation to fund the summer program offered by the Early Childhood Family Center.

ACTION ITEMS APPROVEDAuditors Reports from BerganKDV, Ltd, which includes Audited Financial Statements, Audited Financial Statements of the Student Activity Accounts and accompanying Communication Letters for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2016. Committed Funds: $413,100 for Third Party Medical Assistance; $90,965 for Wellness Dollars; $98,025 for Band Uniform and Instrument Replacement; $1,323,054 for Operating Referendum; $1,000,000 for Transportation Building; $870,188 for Transportation Bus Purchase; $3,761,142 for Transportation; $170,945 for Athletics and Activities; $185,150 for Staff Development; $746,189 for Site Department Carry Over Funds.

No one appeared for the Truth in Taxation public comment regarding the proposed levy. Approved the proposed final property tax levy for the 2016 payable 2017 levy of $51,545,251 and in the event of any changes to levy amounts by the Minnesota Department of Education, it is the intent of the School Board of Independent School District 271 to levy the appropriate amount as allowed by law. Approved the Guiding Change Document for Right Sizing the Budget 2017-2018. Directed Administration to explore options with respect to the current operating referendum. Approved the graduation fee of $60.00 per student for Kennedy and Jefferson High Schools for the 2016-2017school year. Approved the proposed fee changes for Early Learners Academy. Approved the Joint Powers Agreement for the Metro South Adult Basic Education Consortium between Independent School District 271 Bloomington, Independent School District 272 Eden Prairie, Independent School District 273 Edina and Independent School District 280 Richfield. The term of this agreement is from the date of authorization of each respective members School Board to June 30, 2018. Accepted the notification from Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steve Unowsky that the School Board of Richfield Public Schools has taken action to dissolve the partnership with Bloomington Public Schools effective July 1, 2017. Approved Jon Anderson and Addie Mattson as members of the Bloomington Advocacy Council for the 2016-2017 school year.

School Board members, school Board student representatives and the Superintendent reported on various meetings and activities. Established a professional development session of the School Board on January 9, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 601. Topic is equity briefings. There being no further business to come before the School Board, the meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m. The minutes and resolutions are on file at the Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, and are open to public inspection.

Nelly Korman, Clerk

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 19, 2017

642078