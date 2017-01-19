School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 273

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD EDINA, MINNESOTA DECEMBER 19, 2016

4:04 PM Chair Wallen-Friedman called to order the work session of the School Board. Members present: Gharbi, Goldstein, Meyer, Neville, OBrien, Patzloff, Wallen-Friedman. Staff present: Dressen, Bauck, Brott, Locklear, Smasal, White.

REPORTS AND DISCUSSION

A. South View Middle School Design Plans

B. School Start/End Times

C. Next Gen EPS

The meeting adjourned at 7:20 PM. The minutes and resolutions are on file at the district office, 5701 Normandale Road, and are open to public inspection.

Mr. Leny Wallen-Friedman, Chair

Ms. Regina Neville, Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

January 19, 2017

642655