Richfield’s elected officials take the oath

As the lone new face on the Richfield City Council, Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez is sworn in by Elizabeth VanHoose during a city council meeting Jan. 10. Regan Gonzalez is replacing Tom Fitzhenry in representing Richfield’s east side. (Photos courtesy city of Richfield)

The new year began with Richfield’s former mayor officially taking the next step in her political career, while a political newcomer began contributing to the changing face of the city’s leadership.

Debbie Goettel transitioned from her mayoral seat to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners as she was sworn in Jan. 3. One week later, Maria Regan Gonzalez took her seat on a Richfield City Council that is becoming younger and more diverse.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that we would have another Latina on the city council,” Councilmember Edwina Garcia said.

In a nod to the rising Latino influence in Richfield, Garcia made that statement only after first addressing the council chambers in Spanish.

Regan Gonzalez campaigned with the goal of making Richfield’s leadership team demographically more representative of the city.

After being sworn in by Richfield City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose, Regan Gonzalez thanked her supporters for “the passion and dedication that you guys all have for building a welcoming, inclusive and reflective Richfield, and helping the city council make those decisions that make this home for everybody.”

Regan Gonzalez joins Councilmember Michael Howard, who was elected two years ago and is serving as Goettel’s interim replacement, in making the council considerably younger than recent years. Both are in their early 30s.

Councilmember Pat Elliott welcomes the change, happy for an infusion of energy.

“There’s always some enthusiasm and excitement that carries over for people that are young and aggressive and full of life,” Elliott said, predicting the youthful direction will pay off for Richfield constituents. “ … I think it’s a balance that serves the public well.”

Garcia’s praise for Regan Gonzalez went beyond demographic categories. The new council member “came today to be sworn in as prepared as I’ve seen anybody,” Garcia said.

This was evidenced in Regan Gonzalez’s door-knocking campaign last summer and fall, Garcia noted, explaining that the candidate, knocking on the same doors “twice, probably three times,” followed up her visits by calling for community engagement.

Garcia hopes that translates into more demonstrable support for proposals that, in her view, tend to draw the vocal ire of opponents while supporters’ voices are comparatively faint.

“We hear people that are anti and hardly hear any people that support it,” Garcia said.

After winning re-election, Garcia joined Regan Gonzalez in being sworn in last week, as did Elliott, who is running to replace Goettel as mayor in a March special election. Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel is sworn in by Hennepin County Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson on Jan. 3. Goettel won the District 5 commissioner seat in the middle of her term as Richfield mayor. (Photo by Philip Hussong, Hennepin County)

Historic occasion

Goettel was flanked by husband TorOve Leiknes and Garcia Jan. 3 at the Hennepin County Government Center, as she took her oath of office as the county’s newest commissioner.

“This is historic in that this will be the first time we have four women on the county board,” said County Commissioner Jan Callison, who upon being re-elected was also sworn in Jan. 3, along with fellow returning commissioners Mike Opat and Jeff Johnson.

Garcia held the Bible as Hennepin County Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge Ivy Bernhardson presided over the ceremony.

Goettel acknowledged an audience that included the Richfield-rooted Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, and County Sheriff Jeff Stanek. A host of Richfield staff were also in the audience, a contingent that included City Manager Steve Devich and Police Chief Jay Henthorne.

Reflecting on her success, Goettel reserved special credit for Garcia.

“She has been in my life a very long time, and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her,” Goettel proclaimed.

She also thanked campaign manager Mark Warren, whom she credited for “the strategy to win this and to do this.”

“I will be the voice of the cities of Bloomington, Richfield and Eden Prairie,” said Goettel, who as mayor was active on a regional and national level.

“And I know all of you,” she told the assembled county commissioners.

Garcia was thankful that one of those voices now comes from Richfield.

“It’s nice when you see one of your own up there, and we know that she’s gonna be looking out for us,” Garcia said during the Jan. 10 council meeting. “ … But I also know that we have to share her.”

While Garcia acknowledged Goettel’s new constituency, she believes the commissioner’s heart will stay in Richfield.

“She’s gonna get to know the folks at Eden Prairie and Bloomington as well as she knows us,” Garcia said. “She won’t love them as much as she loves us though.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.