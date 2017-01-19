Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EDINA

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

Notice of Public Hearing

THE EDINA PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at the Edina City Hall, Council Chambers, 4801 West 50th Street, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 7:00 PM, and will at said time and place consider the following:

Preliminary Plat. Englehart Addition. 6124 Ewing Avenue, Edina, MN. #20-028-24-33-0124. Generally located east of France Avenue and west of Ewing Avenue. Subdivide existing one lot into two lots.

All recommendations and objections will be heard at said meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA PLANNING COMMISSION

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

January 19, 2017

643148