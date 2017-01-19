Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EDINA

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)
Notice of Public Hearing
THE EDINA PLANNING COMMISSION will meet at the Edina City Hall, Council Chambers, 4801 West 50th Street, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 7:00 PM, and will at said time and place consider the following:
Preliminary Plat. Englehart Addition. 6124 Ewing Avenue, Edina, MN. #20-028-24-33-0124. Generally located east of France Avenue and west of Ewing Avenue. Subdivide existing one lot into two lots.
All recommendations and objections will be heard at said meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE EDINA PLANNING COMMISSION
Debra Mangen
City Clerk
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
January 19, 2017
