James “Jerry” Gerald Ishmael, 80, of Eden Prairie, MN went to be with his Lord on December 24, 2016 after his battle with cancer.

Jerry was born July 28, 1936 in Moline, IL to James H. Ishmael, Jr. and Katherine Mae Swope.

Jerry retired from the Illinois National Guard after 38 years of service to his country with numerous awards and citations. After years of Genealogy reserach of his blodline, Jerry was accepted in S.A.R. (Sons of the American Revolution).

He is survived by his wife Nancy L. (Apgar) Ishmael of Eden Prairie, MN; his sister Diane (Ishmael) (Phillip) Mathias of Greenfield, IN; his son Michael A. Ishmael of Henderson, NV; his daughter Elizabeth Ishmael of Eden Prairie, MN; and daughter Karen Grow (Joseph) of MN; along with three grandchildren and four nephews.

Interment of Jamnes G. Ishmael will be at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, MN, to be announced at a later date.