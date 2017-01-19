Financial Statements – CITY OF RICHFIELD

SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2017 budget information concerning the City of Richfield to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota Statute Section 471.6965. This is not the complete budget; the complete budget may be examined at Richfield City Hall, 6700 Portland Avenue South. The City Council approved the 2017 budget on December 13, 2016.

(1) Includes General, Special Revenue, Debt Service, and Capital Project Funds.

ENTERPRISE FUNDS 2017 BUDGET

