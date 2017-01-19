Edina wrestlers capture win over Red Knights

Top of lineup comes through

For the first time in their three-year rivalry, the Edina High wrestling team has a win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The Hornets topped the Red Knights 51-24 in a dual meet on Jan. 10, thanks to a series of victories in the upper weight divisions.

“Beating Benilde is kind of a milestone for us,” said Edina head coach Josh Burhans. “It is fun when you beat a team that you haven’t beaten before.”

The win squared Edina’s 2016-17 dual-meet record at 4-4. Xander Idrogo-Lam, working in his opponent above, is the Edina High wrestling team’s leader with a season record of 14-2. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

In matches wrestled, Edina outscored BSM 27-24. The score tipped further in Edina’s favor with four forfeit victories.

BSM’s 106-pounder, Tate Lyster, gave his team the early lead with an 11-7 decision over Jake Uribe.

Seth Nebel and Liam Anderson-Haukaas of Edina won forfeits in the next two weights before Demetrius Seals of BSM pinned James Allenburg in the 126-pound match.

The Red Knights also won the next bout with Riley Norman scoring a 9-2 decision over Juan Uribe.

Matthias Dewane of Edina scored a pivotal win for Edina at 138 with a 10-7 decision over George Wolfe. Paul Ready followed up for Edina at 145 with a pin over Hank Hanson at the 3:12 mark.

Sergio Loeza-Rodriguez of the Hornets had his hand raised on a forfeit at 152.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s had quick pin wins from Walker Mulllin at 160 and Henry Wolfe at 170, but those were the last matches the Red Knights would win.

Edina closed the match with a string of four wins.

Deshaun Chie-Walker had the fastest pin of the night at 182 pounds. His match against Orlando Bush was settled in only 29 seconds.

Xander Idrogo-Lam followed suit for the Hornets, pinning Ikenna Ujuaga in 1:10.

Elvis Narvaez of the Hornets was awarded a forfeit win at 220 pounds.

Edina heavyweight Connor Kelly pinned Alex Fischer in 2:18 to end the match.

“Fischer had pinned Connor earlier this season,” said Burhans. “It was fun to see us rally in the last part of the match. We have filled all 14 weights the last two matches, and our kids understand what it takes to compete.”

Minnetonka 51, Edina 24

Ironically, Edina’s next match following the win over BSM also had a final score of 51-24.

But this time Edina came out on the short end against Lake Conference rival Minnetonka on Jan. 12 at the Edina gym.

Minnetonka came out firing and took an 18-0 lead on three early pins.

Two more Skipper victories made the lead 27-0 before Edina’s Dewane won 1 10-3 decision over Spencer Schroeder at 138.

Edina was able to finish strong with four wins in the last five bouts.

Charlie Schaub of the Hornets decisioned Myles Hanks 10-8 at 170 pounds, and then Chie-Walker pinned Andy Wetterland of the Skippers at 1:48.

Idrogo-Lam pinned William Nicolay in 1:02 at 195 pounds and Narvaez scored a pin over Ben Rautio at 2:58.

Minnetonka ended on a positive note with James Johnson pinning Kelly at 2:37 of the heavyweight match.

Following last week’s action, Idrogo-Lam led the Edina wrestlers with a 14-2 record. He is one of four captains along with Dewane, Ready and Evan Osborn.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]