Edina Thespians display their range with ‘Twelfth Night’ and ‘Dear Finder’

The cast of “Twelfth Night.” (Photo by Suzanne Magnuson)

From magic, beauty and poetry to the stark reality of the Holocaust, the Edina Thespians are showing their range over several performances of two plays over the next two weekends.

First is the production of “Twelfth Night,” which will be performed 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21.

“Twelfth Night” follows two twin siblings – Viola and Sebastian – who are separated in a shipwreck. Both eventually land on different shores of a country called Illyria, each one assuming the other has drowned.

But, considering it is a Shakespeare comedy, there are many more characters and turns the play takes before resolving.

“There is a lot of miscommunications, a lot of mixed identity – it is just a lot of confusing things, but it all gets wrapped up,” said Adam Hecker, who plays the character Antonio.

Through mistaken identity, cross dressing, love triangles and more, the stage is set for one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies.

“For the winter play, we already get less time to rehearse,” said Delia Bush, who plays Viola. “Then, we spend time analyzing everything, to get to know it, which is what you have to do for Shakespeare. But, it meant less time for blocking.”

While some prospective audience members might be feeling scared of the language and understanding of the text if several decades have passed since last flirting with Shakespeare in high school, the cast is well aware that the fear is real but unnecessary.

“I always tell people, there is nothing wrong with reading a synopsis beforehand,” Sophie Rewey said. “A lot of Shakespeare, you don’t need to understand the words necessarily, that is why it is so important to have a motive.”

“We have to really put forth the message with our faces and actions,” Bush said. “You really have to work in your acting, and I think that our cast has been doing a good job.”

“Dear Finder,” to be performed 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, is different from “Twelfth Night” in almost every

regard.

The 35-minute one act play recounts the Holocaust based on materials from the Holocaust Memorial Museum and the book “The World Must Know,” by Michael Berenbaum.

Written by University of Minnesota Duluth professor Tom Isbell, the play was inspired by letters of life in Jewish ghettos that were found in a milk can.

It also features portions of speeches by Adolph Hitler, statements from other national leaders, newspaper editorials of the time and accounts from Holocaust victims.

“Dear Finder” was originally a full-length play that spawns the entirety of World War II, but the one act version details mostly the shift from ghettos to concentration camps.

One of the challenges is the heavy nature of the content.

“You have to get into the right mindset,” Erin Deegan said. “You just really have to picture yourself in their shoes, although that is so hard to get into because no one knows what they went through.”

Another challenge squeezing a full-length play into the parameters of the rules of the one act competition.

“Never going offstage to change has been a challenge, as well as having to squeeze all of our costumes being one set,” Natalie Stenman said.

“Dear Finder” is the Edina High School entry into the Minnesota High School League One act play competition. They will also be performing at the Guthrie Theatre for the Minnesota Chapter Select where, if selected by three judges, will allow them to go to an international festival.

The cost of each performance is $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

Both shows are at the Edina Performing Arts Center, 6754 Valley View Road, Edina.