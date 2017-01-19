Edina crime report for the weeks of Dec. 23 – Jan. 8

For Dec. 23 to Jan. 8, the Edina Police Department answered the following calls:

Dec. 23 – A 32-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for third-degree DWI and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 77th Street.

An 18-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving after suspension after a traffic stop on the 7000 block of France Avenue.

A vehicle theft by an unknown person of a trailer valued at $4,000 was reported on the 4400 block of 77th Street.

A 25-year-old Rosemount man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 4700 block of Highway 62.

Dec. 24 – A 42-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5100 block of Highway 62.

A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 62 and Xerxes Avenue.

A 59-year-old Edina woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5600 block of 70th Street West.

Dec. 25 – A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of sunglasses valued at $250 was reported on the 4800 block of Townes Road.

Dec. 26 – A 32-year-old Edina man was arrested for second-degree DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic incident at Interlachen Boulevard and Vernon Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person of packages valued at $26 was reported on the 6300 block of Westwood Court.

Dec. 27 – A theft by an unknown person of a trailer and contents valued at $9,396 was reported on the 7400 block of Washington Avenue South.

A theft by an unknown person of a sewing machine valued at $139 was reported on the 3400 block of Hazelton Road.

Property damage was reported on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

Dec. 28 – A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for robbery, theft and fleeing police after a robbery at Walgreens on the 6900 block of York Avenue South.

A 37-year-old Woodbury man was arrested for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 7100 block of Westshore Drive.

A burglary by an unknown person of jewelry valued at $1,000 was reported on the 6400 block of Indian Pond Circle.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of a jump pack valued at $100 was reported on the 7500 block of France Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $100 was reported on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

Dec. 29 – A 34-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving after cancellation after a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Highway 100.

A burglary by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $1,200 was reported on the 6800 block of Telemark Trail.

A 14-year-old juvenile female was arrested for the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $580 after shoplifting at Target on the 7000 block of York Avenue.

A 22-year-old Big Lake woman was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a report of drug activity on the 7200 block of York Avenue.

Dec. 30 – A theft by an unknown person of a cell phone valued at $800 was reported on the 5000 block of France Avenue.

Two 17-year-old juvenile males were arrested for the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $147 after shoplifting at Cub Foods on the 6700 block of York Avenue.

Dec. 31 – A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6300 block of Highway 100.

A 37-year-old Chanhassen woman was arrested for second-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 5800 block of Highway 100.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of clothing valued at $229 was reported at LA Fitness on the 4100 block of 76th Street.

A 19-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for possession of stolen property and the theft of miscellaneous items valued at $797 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

A 23-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 66th Street.

A burglary by an unknown person of miscellaneous items valued at $35,000 was reported on the 6400 block of Colony Way.

A 25-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic accident on the 5200 block of Interlachen Boulevard.

Jan. 1 – A 20-year-old Mankato man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Highway 100.

A 26-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for the possession of marijuana and driving after revocation after a traffic stop on the 7700 block of Normandale Road.

Jan. 2 – A 34-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at Highway 169 and Valley View Road.

A 40-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for the theft of clothing valued at $49 after shoplifting at Herberger’s on the 300 block of Southdale Center.

A 20-year-old Newport woman was arrested for

possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 50th Street and Halifax Avenue.

A 23-year-old Farmington man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on the 7400 block of Highway 100.

Jan. 3 – A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Vernon Avenue and Interlachen Boulevard.

A 38-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 6500 block of York Avenue.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $620 was reported on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of miscellaneous items valued at $1,842 was reported on the 5300 block of Edina Industrial Boulevard.

Jan. 4 – A 20-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

A 20-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on the 7300 block of Gallagher Drive.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of a wallet valued at $50 was reported on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.

A theft by an unknown person from an automobile of a wallet valued at $180 was reported on the 6900 block of Normandale Road.

A 32-year-old Anoka man was arrested for giving a false name to police, possession of a syringe and theft of clothing valued at $1,111 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

A 28-year-old Frazee,

Minnesota, woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at Highway 100 and 50th Street West.

An 18-year-old Edina man was arrested for the theft of clothing valued at $120 after shoplifting at Macy’s on the 100 block of Southdale Center.

A theft by an unknown person of clothing valued at $2,358 was reported on the 5500 block of Malibu Drive.

Jan. 5 – A theft of miscellaneous items valued at $30,000 was reported on the 7600 block of Bush Lake Road.

A 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for possession of marijuana and driving after suspension after a traffic stop on the 7100 block of Highway 100.

Jan. 6 – An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at York Avenue and 70th Street West.

A burglary by an unknown person of an iPod valued at $140 was reported on the 5800 block of Drew Avenue.

A 29-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for the theft of groceries valued at $167 after shoplifting at Cub Foods on the 6700 block of York Avenue.

A 60-year-old Eden Prairie woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 6200 block of Highway 62.

A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop on the 4700 block of 64th Street.

Jan. 7 – The theft by an unknown person of $28,400 in currency was reported on the 4200 block of Oakdale Avenue.

An 18-year-old Edina woman was arrested for the possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on the 5200 block of Link Road.

Jan. 8 – A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property after a traffic stop on the 5400 block of Highway 100.