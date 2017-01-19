Column: Condensing a year into one page (and more)

Trying to crunch 52 weeks worth of content onto one edition takes more than a shoehorn

At the conclusion (or start) of the year we have gathered items together for a recap of some of the top stories from our communities.

For my first new year at the Sun Current/Sailor, I decided to take an approach to note a few of the top stories like Benilde-St. Margaret’s winning its first state football title recapping Bloomington’s next standout nordic skier, Zak Ketterson.

Of course, several moments were left off the pages and my hope for 2017 is to continue to tell more of those stories on these pages. You, the readers, have been great in alerting us to some fantastic stories so please continue to do so. If you see me at an event, feel free stop me to say hello!

One program I failed to recognize in the recap was Metro West Conference boys soccer champion, Bloomington Jefferson. The Jaguars, under the direction of coach Danny Storlien, outscored the opposition 21-4 in compiling a 7-0-0 conference record and finished with a 13-3-2 overall record including the No. 3 seed in Section 2AA, opening with a 3-0 shutout of Chaska before losing to No. 2 Minnetonka 3-2 in the semifinal.

The team compiled a very strong season that included nine shutouts and several accolades including all-state honors for goalkeeper Connor Meany and defenseman Makel Mackbee on the team that finished the season ranked No. 10 in Class AA.

The games and practices I was able to see, the squad was much more capable of making a strong run in the state tournament but playing in such a difficult section (No. 5 Edina and No. 8 Minnetonka) made the prospects of playing in the first state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium an even more monumental task. Blake Doyea’s unreal long throw-ins to Tyler Reimersa’s ability to get his head (6-foot-8) on the ball either to distribute or put a shot on goal. Ethan Hight’s passion to run the ball at the defense and Mackabee’s sustaining energy to play as a sweeper, the final line of defense ahead of the goalkeeper while pushing forward into an attacking role when the opportunity presented itself.

Gophers football

What a saga it has been for the University football team, both in terms of positive and not-so positive headlines. New coach P.J. Fleck has an infectious passion for whatever he is doing, coaching football, leading young people or motivating folks to get behind a cause.

The need to find a new coach was a long and winding road that saw several ups and downs and ultimately a change was needed to move the program ahead.

While driving between games a few weeks ago I turned on 830 WCCO to hear Mike Max talking with legendary high school football coach, Ron Stolski of Brainerd.

This was before Fleck officially took over the program and just after former head coah Tracy Claeys was let go.

Stolski was adamant that firing Claeys was the wrong move from a statewide perspective in terms of building camaraderie among the high school coaches across the state. Stolski retold the story about Jerry Kill and how enthusiastic he was in supporting the high school football program and those charged with organizing and teaching the game to the next generation of players, coaches and administrators.

Stolski talked about how much Kill gave, both in time and ultimately in his personal health to build up the program that hasn’t played in a Rose Bowl or won a national championship since the late 1960s.

Personally, I think the Fleck hire was a good one but let’s wait to see what it means for the on-field product. Through his first week at the helm of the program, it appears that he has already developed a solid relationship with prep coaches. He was a speaker at the state football coaches association’s annual conference, reached out to recruits and has been open and engaging with the media.

