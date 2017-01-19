Applications for city council seat due next week

Applications for a vacant Bloomington City Council seat are due next week.

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, for the council’s District 2 seat, vacated by Andrew Carlson as a result of his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

District 2 serves eight southwest precincts of Bloomington. A map of the district is available online at tr.im/precincts.

Applicants must be Bloomington residents residing in District 2. The position pays $12,396 annually.

The council will conduct interviews after reviewing applications, with an appointment expected by Feb. 23. The appointee will fill the seat until November, when the regular municipal election will determine who fills the seat for the remainder of the term.

The application form and information is available online at blm.mn/council and by calling 952-563-4925. Applications are also available at the city clerk’s office of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.