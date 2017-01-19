Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF RICHFIELD

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS RICHFIELD COMMUNITY BAND SHELL

Sealed bids will be received and publicly opened by the City of Richfield at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota 55423, in Council Chambers, on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m., for the furnishing of work and materials for Richfield Community Band Shell, located at 636 East 66th Street, Richfield, MN.

Interested companies should submit bid form (s) to: BIDS for the Richfield Community Band Shell and shall be addressed to: Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota 55423, attention City Clerk.

The Bid(s) will consist of separate sealed bids for each Bid Division as described in Section 003300 Contract Scope of Work Descriptions. A combined bid must also include separate bids for each bid division.

Bid Division Bid Division Title

RBS-02-1 Bituminous Paving BY OWNER

RBS-03-1 Earthwork, Concrete, Masonry, Misc. Metals,

Pipe and Tube Railing

RBS-07-1 Roofing Architectural Shingles

RBS-09-1 Rough and Finish Carpentry, Structural Wood,

Painting, Miscellaneous Finishes

RBS-16-1 Electrical and Temporary Power

A Pre-Bid walk through will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. at the site. All trade contractors are encouraged to attend this meeting.

All in accordance with plans and specifications prepared by Linner Morschen Architects, 10100 Morgan Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55431, dated January 24, 2017.

Bidding documents will be available for public inspection January 24, 2017. Bidding documents will be available for viewing at the Richfield Municipal Center, The Minnesota Builders Exchange, Dodge Data & Analytics, www.cmdgroup.com, and Blue Book. Hard copies of plans obtained directly are the responsibility of the bidder and any related costs are non-refundable. Documents can be viewed and downloaded online on the website of Franz Reprographics at www.franzrepro.com for a non-refundable fee of $15.00.

Bids shall be on the forms provided in specification section 00 4100 and must be made on the basis of cash payment for work, and accompanied by a cash deposit, certified check (on a responsible bank in the State of Minnesota) or a bidders bond made payable without condition to the City of Richfield, 6700 Portland Avenue, Richfield, Minnesota 55423, in an amount of not less than five (5%) percent of the total amount of the bid.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for a satisfactory Performance Bond and Labor and Material Payment Bond in the final sum of the full amount of the contract as awarded and provide a Certificate of Insurance as described and in the amounts listed in the specifications.

The City of Richfield reserves the right to retain the bid security of the three lowest bidders for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of the bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in any bids received without explanation.

No bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days.

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 19, 2017

643167

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/01/643167-1.pdf