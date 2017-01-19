Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

MINNESOTA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

Sealed bids will be received at the office of the City Engineer, 1700 W 98th St, Bloomington, MN 55431, up to the time of bid opening, for construction of the:

2016-501 Bloomington Avenue Sanitary Sewer Project

Which consists of:

1. Approximately 6,800 cubic yards of common excavation,

2. Approximately 3,200 cubic yards of Class 5 aggregate base,

3. Approximately 4,700 tons of bituminous plant mixture,

4. Approximately 8,100 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter,

5. Approximately 7,500 square feet of 4- 8 concrete walk,

6. Approximately 2,500 linear feet of 15- 30storm sewer,

7. Approximately 2,500 linear feet of 4- 10 sanitary sewer,

8. Approximately 2,600 linear feet of 24 sanitary sewer (trenchless),

9. Approximately 4,200 linear feet of 6 8 water main,

10. Approximately 6,800 square yards of sodding/seeding,

11. Approximately 2,500 linear feet of epoxy pavement

markings

Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the South Conference Room at 1700 W 98th St at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Plans, Specifications, and Proposal forms are on file and are available from the office of the City Engineer, 1700 West 98th Street, Bloomington, MN 55431, upon non-refundable deposit of a $75. Project documents are also available at the City web site www.BloomingtonMN.gov, Keyword Construction Bidding The complete set of digital bidding documents are available for downloading at no cost using the City e-gram site. Users will need a ConneX account to access the City e-gram site. Sign up or Log in at: https://connex.mn.uccs.com/. For technical help related to ConneX, please call 612-568-8227.

No bids will be considered unless sealed, labeled as a bid for the project, and filed with the City Engineer of Bloomington and accompanied by Bid Security, in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders (to be forfeited as liquidated damages in the event the bid be accepted and the bidder shall fail to enter promptly into a written contract and furnish the required bonds). The Contractor is responsible for the delivery of the bid to the office of the City Engineer. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids, to waive informalities, to award the contract in whole or in part, and to award to the bidder the City determines is in the Citys best interest.

The City of Bloomington hereby notifies all bidders that businesses owned and controlled by minorities or women will be afforded maximum feasible opportunity to submit bids and/or proposals and will not be subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, ancestry, handicap, public assistance, marital or national origin.

The City of Bloomington does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its services, programs, or activities. Upon request, accommodation will be provided to allow individuals with disabilities to participate in all City of Bloomington services, programs and activities. Upon request, the City will attempt to accommodate special needs for this information.

Shelly A. Hanson, City Engineer

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 19, 26, February 2, 2017

