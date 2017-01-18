What science tells us about children’s brains

The Bloomington Public Schools PTSA Council will host a presentation about children’s brains next week.

Dr. Sara Langworthy will discuss “Building Brains: What Science Tells Us About the Brains of Children and Adolescents” 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1350 W. 106th St.

Langworthy, an author and speaker on the scientific developments around children’s brains and behaviors, will address how stress and trauma affect the developing brain and contribute to challenging behaviors. She will also offer tips for supporting healthy, resilient children.

Spanish and Somali translation is available, and child care is available upon request by Jan. 16. Child care arrangements and additional information is available by calling 952-681-6400.