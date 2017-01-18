Richfield Police reports, Jan. 4-10

For Jan. 4-10, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 4 – An assault was reported on the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue around 10 a.m. Police arrested a man for fifth-degree assault.

Police stopped a vehicle at West 65th Street and Woodlake Drive after receiving a KOPS (Keeping Our Officers Safe) report around 2:30 p.m. The driver was arrested for providing a false name.

A driver gave police a false name and was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after being stopped at East 77th Street and Portland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for making an improper left turn.

Police responded to the 6300 block of 15th Avenue on a report of an assault around 11:45 p.m. A man was arrested for domestic assault.

Jan. 5 – After stopping a vehicle for expired tabs at West 69th Street and Upton Avenue around 10 p.m., police found crack cocaine and marijuana on a passenger. A man was arrested and two parties were cited.

Jan. 6 – A female stabbed a male with a box cutter, according to a report made on the 1500 block of East 78th Street around 9:15 a.m. The suspect was not located.

Someone stole $1,700 in equipment from an unsecured building on the 1400 block of East 78th Street, it was reported around 1 p.m.

A shoplifter nearly struck a loss prevention officer twice with a vehicle after stealing $40 to $50 in merchandise from Rainbow Foods around 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 – Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI at West 76th Street and Interstate 35W around 2:30 a.m.

Police stopped a vehicle at American Boulevard and 13th Avenue around 6:45 p.m. after determining the registered owner was possibly in violation of a sex offender registration requirement. The driver was arrested.

Jan. 8 – Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI at East 66th Street and Elliott Avenue around 12:15 a.m.

Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI at West 76th Street and Knox Avenue around 1 a.m.

A $120 air compressor was stolen from a garage on the 7200 block of Garfield Avenue, it was reported around 11 a.m.

A drive-by shooting was reported on the 6800 block of Cedar Avenue around 7:45 p.m. No one was injured, and the suspects were not located.

Jan. 9 – Police arrested a man and cited a female after responding to Menards on a report of a shoplifter in custody around 8:45 p.m. The goods stolen and recovered were worth nearly $1,000.

Jan. 10 – No incidents listed