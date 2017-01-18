Sports

Edina swimmers win close one

Hornets hold  off opponent in 96-90 meet

Edina High’s boys swimming and diving team pulled together to score a close 96-90 victory over Breck/Blake Jan. 13 at the Art Downey Aquatic Center.

Breck/Blake opened the meet with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Anderson Breazeale, Shane Foster-Smith, Thayer Breazeale and Will Grassle swim 1:40.35. Edina placed second with Jed Jones, Jacob Biscan, Andrew Gray and Caleb Griffiths.

Lukas Kovanda of the Edina High boys swimming and diving team competes in the 400-yard freestyle relay during the Hornets’ 96-90 dual-meet win over Breck/Blake Jan. 13 at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)
Edina’s Charlie Webb won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:47.53 and teammate Liam DeMuth placed second.

Biscan gave Edina the win in the 200 individual medley in 2:02.22. Jones gave Edina second place and Foster-Smith was third for Breck/Blake.

Breck/Blake placed 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with Dylan Brown and Everett Pruett. Griffiths from Edina was third.

Diving was a close competition between Davis Harrington of Breck/Blake and Edina’s Ryan Phillip. Harrington won 282.35 to 279.30. Edina’s Charlie Greene was third.

Edina’s Gray took first in the 100-yard butterfly ahead of Breck/Blake’s Pruett and Anderson Breazeale.

Webb won his second event of the meet for Edina in the 100 freestyle. His time was 49.45. Breck/Blake finished 2-3 with Luke Hamlin and Niels Wu.

Edina turned the tide with a 1-2-3 sweep from Jones, DeMuth and Nate Ruegemer in the 500 freestyle. Jones’ winning time was 4:52.90.

Breck/Blake stayed hard on Edina’s trail with a win from Hamlin, Pruett, Brown and Grassle in the 200-yard free relay. Edina took second with Webb, DeMuth, Griffiths and Biscan.

Edina had a huge win from Gray in the 100-yard backstroke. His time was 55.24. Pruett was second in 56.12.

Biscan and Michael Willett gave the Hornets a 1-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke. Breck/Blake earned second place with Brown.

In the final event, the 400 free relay, Edina needed a victory to win the meet. Webb, DeMuth, Jones and Gray came through with a time of 3:18.68.

Breck/Blake earned second place in the relay with a time of 3:21.53 from Hamlin, Wu, Pruett and Brown.

The victory gave Edina a 4-0 record in nonconference dual meets this season.

The Hornets are preparing to swim and dive against Wayzata in the Lake Conference opener for both teams at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Lifetime Fitness in Plymouth.

