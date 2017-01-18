Bloomington skaters keep it close to the end

Sophomore builds four game scoring streak

Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy girls hockey opened 2017 with its second shutout of the season by a 2-0 result against Simley (7-11) on the Ice Garden confines Jan. 3.

Sophomores Luci Bianchi and Celena Rae scored 3:02 apart late in the middle period to provide more than enough insurance to support Jaguars goaltender Emma Bonney who saved all 12 shots she faced. Sophomore Bailey Burton leads the Jaguars in scoring with 11 goals. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Bailey Burton collected an assist on each goal and Rachel Graff added a secondary helper on Bianchi’s goal coming at 13:24 of the period.

Since then, the Bloomington squad skated to two close contest before running into Class A powerhouse Blake on Jan. 13.

Bloomington traveled south to Burnsville as Rea, a sophomore, scored her fifth goal over the previous three games coming 92 seconds into the contest. Burnsville tied it up late in the period and outshot the Jaguars 34-23 in the contest. Jefferson sophomore goalie Mara McClain returned to the net to stop 33 saves which is the eighth time in 13 games she’s amassed more than 30 saves. She turned away 56 shots against Eden Prairie and 55 shots against Edina.

Bloomington continued its road trip on Wednesday with a visit to Kasson to face Dodge County for a make-up from a game that was originally scheduled to be played in December.

The Wildcats came out on top with a 4-3 overtime win after Rea gave the Jaguars another early lead and Burton scored twice in the third period to force overtime. Burton and Bianchi set up Rea with the early score.

Blake scored five times in the opening period of the Jan. 13 contest in Hopkins and made it 7-0 before the final whistle as Bonney made 34 saves in goal for Jefferson.

Burton leads Bloomington with 11 goals and eight assists while Rea has 13 points with 10 goals and Bianchi sits third with 12 points on seven assists.

