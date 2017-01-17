“Mr. Bloomington” remembered for his contributions

A longtime Bloomington resident who was active in many civic organizations and causes died last month.

Jack Carlson, 81, died Dec. 8. A memorial service was held Jan. 14 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Carlson was “a person who was always engaged in community service and community life here in Bloomington,” according to Mayor Gene Winstead.

He knew just about everybody and everything going on in the city, Winstead said, and proved it again in November. Winstead provides a biographical overview during the Legacy Award reception held each November by the Bloomington Community Foundation. He spends several hours preparing his presentation for each recipient, and during his presentation for 2016 winner Joan Black, Winstead left out a notable achievement by Black. Carlson was quick to speak up with an addendum to Black’s career resume, which Winstead was not aware of.

In hindsight, Winstead should have went about his research in a different way. “The first call I should have made was Jack,” he said. “He had institutional knowledge about all things in the city.”

In the early days of the city, school district and Normandale Community College, Carlson was frequently involved with boards and fundraising events, according to Dan Barnett, a former vice president at the college and member of Bloomington Noon Rotary, which Carlson was a member of since 1972.

Carlson was a member of the college’s foundation board and involved in the creation of the college’s Japanese garden. “I don’t think I ever attended a Japanese Garden Committee fundraiser where Jack wasn’t there working,” Barnett recalled.

Barnett, who now lives in Florida, remains active as a Rotarian. He has been a member for 39 years, and Carlson was his sponsor when Barnett joined Bloomington Noon Rotary. Carlson served as president of the local chapter and as an assistant governor for the area, according to Barnett. He also won a Rotarian of the year award, besting Barnett for the honor, Barnett added.

“Jack made a great difference in many organizations in Bloomington,” Barnett said. “Jack was always here contributing in any way he could.”

Carlson was an attorney, and Gary Gandrud met him during a bar review course in 1969. The two found each other again that fall when Gandrud was hired as Bloomington’s assistant city attorney. “We participated in community events too numerous to mention and stories too many to tell,” Gandrud said.

“Jack was the essence of one who makes community and defines a community,” according to John Gibbs of Bloomington, the Three Rivers Park District commissioner serving several cities, including Bloomington. “In this era of online communities, anonymous (yet defined) affinity groups and specialized enthusiasts, Jack held on to the everyman ideal and the importance of social integration,” according to Gibbs.

“He was a Lutheran who could be inspired by an African-American Baptist, an establishment Republican who thoroughly enjoyed his engagement with Tea Party Republicans, Libertarians, Democrats and Independents. A loyal Illinois sports fan who could rejoice in Gopher athletic success,” Gibbs explained.

Gibbs was a Bloomington Lincoln High School student when he met Carlson. Gibbs was interested in politics and Carlson was active with Bloomington’s Republicans, leading meetings of teenage and young Republicans, and treating the participants as equals, Gibbs said.

Carlson served on the Bloomington Chamber Board of Directors during the late 1970s and served as president of the chamber’s board from June 1980 to June 1981, according to Maureen Scallen Failor, the chamber’s current president.

Under Carlson’s leadership, the chamber was involved with the proposed development of the Met Stadium site, played a leading role in a Bloomington Public Schools referendum and assisted with the development of the post office that is known today as the Thomas Burnett Post Office. The chamber also took the lead on several transportation initiatives for the city under Carlson’s leadership, she noted.

“Jack was well known in the community and many referred to him as ‘Mr. Bloomington,’” Failor noted. “His guidance, advice and support when I first arrived at the chamber in 2008 continued up ‘til the time of his death,” she added.

Carlson was born in Evanston, Illinois, in 1935 and was an Air Force veteran who attended the University of Illinois, earning both an undergraduate degree and a doctorate from the University of Illinois Law School. He moved to Minnesota in the 1960s and spent more than four decades practicing law, including 40 years with Thomsen & Nybeck.

Carlson was an only child who was adopted by his Swedish parents. “He so loved his parents and was proud of the fact that he was an adopted baby,” said former Bloomington City Councilmember Karen Nordstrom.

He was also proud of his family’s Swedish lineage and was active in two Swedish heritage organizations.

Becky Amble of Woodbury learned that Carlson had been adopted after she adopted a son from Russia. Amble and Carlson knew each other through Rotary, and he would frequently ask about her children. “After I came back from Russia in 1998, Jack wanted to know everything about my son, my travel in Russia and how we were all doing with the transition. I believe it was the first meeting after I returned where Jack sought me out and told me that he had been adopted. He shared some details, but mostly he wanted to hear from me,” according to Amble.

“He listened intently. That is one trait that I so admire about Jack. He listens with complete focus so a person feels like they are the only person in the world that Jack wants to talk with,” she added.

He made many friends through his political advocacy, including former Gov. Al Quie, who spoke at Carlson’s memorial service.

In addition to the his many community contributions, Carlson was remembered for his sense of humor, which was frequently on display, even in the days leading up to his death.

Failor visited him in the hospital before he died. As she prepared to leave, she asked if she could kiss him goodbye. He replied, “It took me to get gravely ill to get a kiss from you? Absolutely,” Failor recalled.

Carlson was never married, but he never wanted for a family, according to Winstead. “The whole city was his family,” he said.

“Our Bloomington community was Jack’s family,” Gibbs said. “He was the consummate bachelor in the family.”

Years ago, Gibbs was serving as the treasurer of a local committee that Carlson would fund raise on behalf of periodically. Carlson called him one day because he had four checks for the committee, Gibbs recalled.

The checks were four years old, much to the surprise of Gibbs, who wondered if they were still valid. Carlson didn’t know, and explained why he hadn’t handed them over sooner. He said, “I found them as I opened my dishwasher this morning and figured we better not wait any longer,” according to Gibbs.

“Jack, the consummate bachelor had temporarily used the dishwasher as a filing cabinet, and had evidently had no need to wash dishes in over four years,” Gibbs explained. “We laughed the whole afternoon,” he added.

“We will miss Jack, but he will still be around, because Jack left a bit of himself in all of us.”

Larry Granger and Vonda Kelly of the Bloomington Historical Society wrote a poem, about Carlson’s life in Bloomington, called “’Mr. Civic’ Signs Off.”

For 51 years Jack was part of the Bloomington business and political scene ~ but more significantly ~ was most everywhere in the civic community life.

He had prepared himself well back home in Illinois over 31 years, with legal education, National Guard experience and political passion before deciding to go west to Minnesota.

He applied his legal, financial and verbal skills to the business but also to whatever would improve his community. Jack enjoyed singing “Bloomington Oh Bloomington” at gatherings around town, whether by request or not!

But his big mission was to offer “wit and wisdom” to many organizations, including Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Normandale Japanese Garden, Jaycees, Rotary, Church, Decathlon Club, Hobey Baker Hockey Award, Bloomington Community Foundation, American Swedish Institute and others, as well as to anyone else who would seek his advice!

Besides work and community ~ some of Mr. Civics’ other lifelong passions included Republican politics and Lutefisk! Jack’s “bigger than life” capacity to encompass all he met in his circle of friends defined his “one of a kind” character ~ Jack was “bigger than life”!

As Jack would say in his original song ~ “We’re the Folks from Bloomington…Here we come…There we go…Always on the run…You can see..“Yes Siree…We are Number One!”…“Hurry up…Hurry up…Come to Bloomington!”