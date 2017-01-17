Kennedy girls basketball wins first game against Bloomington rival

Last year, visitors had the edge in Battle of Bloomington

Last year, it was the visitors turn to win both girls’ basketball Battle for Bloomington games between Kennedy and Jefferson.

This season, Bloomington Kennedy (6-5) held its own on the Eagles home court Friday night thanks to a Jaguars (5-6) squad missing senior guard Ellie Gess who missed the contest while she continues to recover from a concussion sustained against Minnetonka on Jan. 6. Senior centers, Kennedy’s Alyssa Bryan-Jeffries, left, dribbles against Jefferson’s Abby Davern during the second half of the Jan. 13 game at Kennedy. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson).

Last season Jefferson won 43-40 at Kennedy and lost 56-31 at home. Gess led the team with 13 and 14 points in the season split.

Gess, who plans to play for Concordia University St. Paul next season became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points and averages nearly 19 points per game so far this season.

Jefferson coach Andy Meinhardt said Gess, “She’s certainly a valuable player for us. She’s the engine of the car. Ellie is very good at making life easy for her teammates and sometimes they only realize that when she’s not around.”

Kennedy sophomore guard Sam Husting made the opening basket as she was fouled and stepped to the line to make the follow-up free throw to take a 3-0 lead 38 seconds into the game. She went on to contribute a game-high 19 points while seniors Honour Finley finished with 15 points and Alyssa Bryan-Jeffries had 14 points.

Defensively, Eagles coach Quintin Johnson said the full-court press continues to be a work in progress but helped them out in the rivalry game.

“That was the first time I felt comfortable going to it in our rotation,” he said as was the plan to use it even though Jefferson was without Gess so they could get the press fixed ahead of a Super Showcase 2017 game against Osseo on Saturday.

Kennedy built off that opening basket to lead 17-3 less than six minutes into the contest.

Meinhardt called three quick time outs early to try and counter the Eagles aggression on both ends of the floor. Jefferson sophomore guard Caroline Anderson led the team with 11 points on Friday after scoring seven points in a 60-36 win over Richfield on Tuesday. (Sun Current Staff photo by Jason Olson).

“They’re pressure got to us,” the Jaguars coach said. “I sensed the ship was sinking early and I was trying to plug as many holes as I could.

“There’s growing pains with young kids and that happened tonight.”

Kennedy senior captain Honour Finley made a 3-pointer to make it 17-3, 13:00 left in the opening half and Jefferson failed to in-bound the ball before the five-second call. After a Kennedy turnover, Jefferson sophomore Alyssa Felt made a nice jump shot to make it 17-5 and put a dent into the lead that shrank to 27-12 with just under seven minutes left in the opening half.

Kennedy’s high-tempo offense and defensive pressure helped them build a 42-22 lead by halftime. Sophomore guard Zaraya March finished with 11 points but made a couple clutch three point baskets in the first half before junior guard Imani Sa’eed-el hit a buzzer-beater two-point basket to leave the floor on a high note for the Eagles. She finished with four points after scoring seven points in the loss to Shakopee eight days earlier.

Johnson liked the match up with March, a 5-10 sophomore guard on the floor. “She’s a match-up nightmare especially when we go four guards and we integrate ball-screen action to made them decide (who to guard) so we get the match ups we want.” Kennedy senior Honour Finley goes under the arms of Jefferson’s Lauren Snyder Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Junior Caroline Anderson led the Jaguars with 11 points while Claire Bannigan and Felt each contributed 10 points with eight points from sophomore Megan Roach in her first varsity action. Sophomores Lauren Snyder and Sam Sunnaborg had seven and six points, respectively. Kennedy sophomore Zaraya March hit double-digits in scoring for the fourth time this season scoring 11 points against Jefferson Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Johnson tried to get his starters off the floor to keep them healthy for the rest of the conference season but Jefferson cut narrowed the lead in the second half to 67-54 before he put the starters back into the game.

Being able to cut into the lead like they did shows Meinhardt that the team has a lot of talent. “The young kids, there’s talent there but it doesn’t happen right away. You gotta take some lumps when you’re young and learn on Tuesday and Friday nights. We learned a lot in the first half and played a little better in the second half but we needed to start the game much better than we did to put ourselves in a position to compete at the end.”

Jefferson outperformed Richfield three nights earlier as the Jaguars won 60-36 for its fifth win of the season.

The road win featured Bannigan with 14 points and Roach with 10 points in her first varsity start, starting in Gess’ spot.

“The kids played well, we shot the ball well. It was a reverse of this game,” Meinhardt said. “Got a lot turnovers, shot the ball well, we were able to run the floor. Claire Bannigan was wonderful in that game. Megan played a really good game but we got up early and got a lot of confidence, shots start falling and its amazing how big the basket gets when you make a couple and how small it gets when you don’t.”

