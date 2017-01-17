Gymnasts approach team goal of 130 points

Machacek wins all-around against Richfield with a 32.950

Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy gymnastics coach Matt Norris has the team set on a goal of reaching above 130 points by the end of the season.

The squad raised that team score closer to the goal with a 128.325 in a Dec. 30 loss at a very good Rosemount squad.

“I’m very pleased with how we’re scoring especially with the injury bug that’s been hanging around all season,” Norris said as teammates continue to return from injuries.

Francesca Schack was third on the balance beam scoring an 8.425 and fifth on the floor exercise with an 8.675. Nameera Mellesmoen was fifth on the uneven parallel bars with a 7.9 and an 8.35 on the beam.

Bloomington returned home for its second Metro West Conference meet Jan. 10 against Norris’ former club, Richfield. The Jaguars came out on top with a win 127.625 to 118.1.

Daniele Machacek won the all around with a 32.950 ahead of teammate Schack who was runner-up with a score of 31.750. Machacek won on vault with an 8.625 and floor with a 9.0. Schack had the top score on the bars with a 7.875 and shared the top spot on the beam with Mellesmoen posting an 8.425. Machacek was fourth on the beam with a 7.825.

Bloomington swept the top four spots on the floor led by Machacek’s top score followed by Olivia Bedar with a runner-up score of 8.225, Schack was third with an 8.150 and Liz Joyce was fourth with a 7.975.

Bloomington visits St. Louis Park Jan. 24 for a Metro West Conference game before returning home Feb. 7 to host Chaska/Chanhassen in another conference meet.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsJason.