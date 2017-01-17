Filing period for Richfield special mayoral election is underway

Richfield residents will pick their next mayor Tuesday, March 7.

Former Richfield Mayor Debbie Goettel officially resigned from her position Jan. 2, the day before she was sworn in as the newly elected Hennepin County Commissioner.

The Richfield City Council on Jan. 10 unanimously accepted Goettel’s resignation and established the election date. The filing period for the mayoral election is Jan. 17-30.

Goettel announced her candidacy for the District 5 Hennepin County Commissioner seat last spring. Her term as mayor was set to last through 2018.

According to the city charter, a special election must be held when at least 180 days remain on a vacated seat. Until Richfield’s new mayor takes office, Councilmember Michael Howard is serving as interim mayor, or “mayor pro tem.”

The March 7 special election may potentially be followed by yet another election. Councilmember Pat Elliott is the only person to publicly announce their candidacy for Richfield mayor, and his seat would have to be filled should he win.

Nominating petitions are available from Richfield City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose. The petitions require the signatures of 10 registered Richfield voters. A $25 filing fee is due at the time of filing.

For more information, contact 612-861-9738.

– Compiled by Andrew Wig