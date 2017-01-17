Edina girls rebound from defeat

Hornets surge past Wildcats

After losing a 62-49 decision to Orono Jan. 10, the Edina High girls basketball team regrouped and beat Eagan 48-33 two nights later.

Orono, one of the top contenders for the state Class 3A girls championship, showed the Hornets why they’re near the top of the rankings.

Despite 22 points from 6-foot-3 senior forward Annika Jank, the Hornets were playing catch-up for most of the game. Point guard Olivia Coughlin is Edina’s assist leader and also one of the top 10 Lake Conference girls basketball scorers. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Orono took us out of our game,” said Edina head coach Matt Nilsen. “We showed some fight in cutting an 18-point lead to six in the second half. I was proud of our effort.”

The only other Hornet who scored in double figures was junior point guard Olivia Coughlin with 12. Macy Nilsen added eight, but no other Hornet had more than three.

In their victory at Eagan, the Hornets were determined to win, coach Nilsen said.

“I am happy with the way we bounced back,” he noted. “We led 21-20 at halftime, and then in the second half we outscored them 27-13.

Jank again was Edina’s scoring leader with 19 points, while Macy Nilsen scored 10 and Coughlin chipped in eight. Maggie Stotts, one of the Hornets’ defensive standouts, had seven points and center Bailey Helgren netted four.

“We got off to a good start, and then Eagan caught fire as the end of the first half,” said Nilsen. “I challenged the girls to play harder in the second half, and we found our stride. When you hold a team to 13 points in a half, you know you’re playing good defense.”

Edina’s next challenge will be a Lake Conference matchup against Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Edina High School gym.

“Minnetonka is a team that is kind of laying in the weeds,” said Nilsen. “They have Megan Walker and Kayla Mershon, who are two of the best juniors in the metro area. Leah Dasovich is as good as anyone when it comes to coaching.”

The Skippers won the state Class 4A championship last season, but graduation and transfers depleted their roster.

“Three of the seniors they had last year – Courtney Fredrickson, Hannah Hedstrom and Lizzie Odegard – are all starters for Division I teams this season,” said Nilsen.

Walker leads this year’s Skipper team with an average of 16.9 points per game. She is the third leading scorer among Lake Conference girls behind Hopkins ninth-grader Paige Bueckers (20.5) and Edina’s Jank (19.1).

Minnetonka is coming off an impressive 76-63 victory over the Eden Prairie Eagles Jan. 13.

“This is one of our most important games this season,” said coach Nilsen, whose team is tied with Minnetonka for second place in the Lake Conference standings. Both teams are 1-1, while league leader Hopkins is 3-0. Edina stood 10-4 overall going into this week’s action.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]